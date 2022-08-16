Just a few minutes into Tuesday’s practice at the OU rugby fields, Oklahoma players broke into position-group drills.
Off to the side, the linebackers practiced their footwork and fighting through blocks as two coaches bumped into the players with blocking pads. One of the blocking pads was held by Ted Roof, the Sooners’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
The other blocking pad was held by OU head coach Brent Venables, who’s often been involved in linebacker drills during spring practices and fall camp.
That’s Venables (red shirt) and Ted Roof right in the middle of linebacker drills. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/yALkdOT3Jb— Jesse Crittenden (@JesseCrittenden) August 16, 2022
For Venables, with the season opener against UTEP less than three weeks away, it’s all about continuing to develop physicality on both sides of the ball.
“Guys understand you have to practice hard to play hard, and you’ve got to practice physical to play physical,” Venables said during his media availability Tuesday. “You’ve got to be in a lot of competitive situations in order for you to feel comfortable on game day. So we’re trying to paint all the situations, and then over the next several days, it’s going to be critical that we continue to expose our guys to those situations.”
Venables and the team had a chance to go through a competitive situation during their intrasquad scrimmage Saturday. While reserves and younger players saw time on the field, it was an opportunity for the projected starters for both teams to compete.
While there were positive takeaways, Venables said, the scrimmage showed a lot of things the team needs to work on.
“[The] offense had some success,” Venables said. “Defensively, I thought we played with good effort for the most part. Structurally, we’re in good position. Again, we had some excellent plays, got some big hits and some big stops. Came out and started off really well early and got us some momentum and field position, which is what you want to do on defense, get into a rhythm. And then the offense did a great job of responding in the latter part of the scrimmage, did a great job in some of the short yards and goal line situations.
“We’ve got to be stronger, better, more tough and physical. We had a few guys that were out [with injury] on both sides of the ball, but I thought that the guys that stepped in did a nice job and [did] a gazillion things that we’re working to get better at in every way, from pad level to forced angles to the ball to pre-snap awareness by the offensive line to post-snap penalties, how to control emotions.”
Venables is pleased with the effort the players have shown in practice, with one exception.
“There’s one day that we really identified that’s not the standard and [I] didn’t feel like coaches or players came ready to practice, and we can’t have those days,” Venables said. “But we did, and I’ve really felt like we took accountability and responded and came back and have had two excellent days over the last couple of days, [practicing with] emotion, energy, attention to detail, physicality.”
Update on offensive line
With the departures of Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes, the offensive line has been a big question for the Sooners.
After a few fall practices, the team has identified nine players on the offensive line that can “play winning football,” Venables said.
[It’s] not just [about] who can get in there in an emergency and put them on life support and can get in somebody’s way,” Venables said. “I’m talking about guys who can execute and win the game for us.”
Venables identified four key players at the tackle position. Among those players are two freshmen — Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor.
“We like where they’re at right now,” Venables said.
Other players that have impressed are Tyler Guyton, Wanya Morris and McKade Mettauer.
“We feel, without question, better than where we were during the course of the spring,” Venables said. “Still plenty of things we need to improve and show up every day with the right mindset and our best players have to show up every day and play at a high level.”
Team captains
Venables indicated the team will vote on captains shortly before the season opener on Sept. 3.
The Sooners brought redshirt juniors Dillon Gabriel and Woodi Washington, junior Marvin Mims and sophomore Ethan Downs to Big 12 Media Days last month, though Venables said the captains will likely be seniors.
“Those will be older guys,” Venables said. “I believe in promoting older guys who have been here. They’ve paid a price. It means a little more something to them. Being a senior should be a big deal. Needs to be a big deal. We’re going to honor that and recognize that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.