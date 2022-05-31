Shortly after he was hired as Oklahoma’s new football coach, Brent Venables had a vision for a new program that helped players off the field.
He wanted it to be similar to a program that exists at Clemson, where he spent the previous 10 years as defensive coordinator. And a few short weeks after he was hired in December, Venables announced the creation of the SOUL Mission.
For Venables, the SOUL Mission — which stands for "serving our uncommon legacy" — serves as the “front porch” of the Sooners’ football program.
“SOUL Mission is a vision that we have as a foundational piece of our program that’s going to create additional layers of support and guidance, direction in every part of their life,” Venables said. "Whether that’s mental health, that’s wellness, that’s manhood. It’s career development. It’s service opportunities to grow from boyhood to manhood. And to network and to prepare them to have a ripple effect the rest of their lives."
The goal of the mission is to serve the “holistic development” of the Sooner players. The mission consists of four pillars to accomplish that goal: life skills, career development, community service and former player engagement.
Ryan Young, who serves as the mission’s senior director, said the program serves to assist players in those off-the-field areas.
“Coach Venables, as the leader of our program, he’s creating a culture in which he says, ‘It’s OK to not be OK,’” Young said. “Life happens. [There can be] mental health issues and mental wellness issues, especially when you talk about the immense pressure that a lot of our athletes and our players and coaches face [to] perform on the field, off the field, in the classroom. Life doesn’t just slow down because we’ve got a football game.
“Coach Venables has created an environment where our guys can reach out and let us know or let someone know that they need help.”
To accomplish that, Venables added three former OU players to serve alongside Young — Caleb Kelly, Josh Norman and Curtis Lofton.
Kelly, who serves as the director of career development, recently led an initiative that saw 14 players participate in week-long “SOUL Mission Micro-internships” with 10 different companies. Kelly also helps players with other things like resume building, interview preparation and career-development courses.
Norman, director of community engagement and former player relations, helped recruit 250 former OU players and coaches to attend the annual spring game back in April.
“[It was] just boots on the ground, reaching out to individual guys, being connected with guys who weren't necessarily connected with the current streams of alumni connectivity, and Josh did a great job of just [going through] the community and stirring up some excitement,” Young said. “And Coach Venables wants those guys to know that they are always welcome home.”
Norman also helped organize a community service track last month that saw more than 20 players travel to a Florida school. During the trip, the players helped mentor students with their studies and other projects such as pulling weeds and painting walls.
Community service projects like that have drawn a lot of interest and engagement from the players, including linebacker DaShaun White.
“The SOUL [mission] is really cool,” White said. “It’s presenting a lot of opportunities and things we haven’t had in the past. The things that they’re doing with community service… the things they’re about to do with community service, it’s tailored to the players so you can do something you’re really interested in. Just the things it brings is second to none.”
Lofton, director of life skills, helps players with basic skills like tying a tie and how to change a tire.
“It’s some of those soft skills that we, at some point in our lives, wanted to learn or someone took the time to show us,” Young said. “Curtis is creating programming that is fun and engaging, but also speaks to some of the more serious aspects of life like financial literacy, business etiquette and communication skills.”
Ultimately, the goal of the mission is to help players feel supported. The programs are mostly voluntary and there to help players find things they are passionate about.
That dedication to being present, Young said, is important at a time where a lot of players struggle with mental health.
“There’s just times where you see a guy walk in and you know [they are struggling]," Young said. "... It’s those moments where we really stop and wrap our arms around a guy and we meet him for lunch or breakfast or just walking down the hall… And then we can just talk about life. We get to talk about the reality of these guys being [young men] in a very competitive and demanding athletic and academic environment.”
This summer will be important for the SOUL Mission, Young said, as the directors hope to keep players involved with programs during the offseason.
“We're planning a big summer when it comes to some of the developmental side, some of the life skills, the career development and financial education courses,” Young said. “We're hoping to offer a multitude of opportunities for our student athletes in June and July, and that way when we hit the season, we're hoping that we can back off a little bit and just do life with the athletes [and] support them as they go through the season, the ups and downs, the highs and the lows, and not be so programmatic but be relational.”
Of course, the primary goal for Venables and the team is to win the Sooners’ first national championship in 2000. But the OU coach is hoping the SOUL Mission helps in other areas, too.
“I want our guys to focus on trying to be uncommon in everything they do,” Venables said. “To develop the uncommon man is through the uncommon program. For me, that's why it's the front porch of our program. We're keeping the main thing, the main thing."