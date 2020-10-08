It’s not Sam Ehlinger, it’s just OU.
The Texas quarterback is entering his fourth Red River Showdown, where he will compete opposite a fourth different Sooner quarterback.
So much for continuity in the Big 12’s preeminent rivalry.
Ehlinger’s next challenger is OU freshman Spencer Rattler, a former five-star recruit and three games into his tenure as the program’s starter.
Rattler, who’s listed at 6-feet, 198 pounds, has thrown for 977 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions so far. The Sooners are an astonishing 1-2 early in their schedule with losses to Kansas State and Iowa State.
OU’s struggles aside, Rattler has the Longhorns’ full attention as he makes his Cotton Bowl debut on Saturday.
“I think he’s got a tremendous future,” Longhorn coach Tom Herman said. “I think you can see why he was rated where he was coming out of high school. He’s got a really quick release and unbelievable arm strength. Can throw it off a bunch of different platforms. He can make plays with his feet, too. I’m extremely impressed with him.”
Rattler, and his array of tools, will try to become just the third freshman OU quarterback ever to beat the Longhorns. He’s the sixth frosh overall to hold the first-string honor entering the rivalry game. But only Justin Fuente (1996) and Sam Bradford (2007) have emerged victorious among those former signal-callers.
Ehlinger was once the Red River rookie. In 2017, he was dealt a 29-24 loss to OU and Baker Mayfield. The Texas senior won his 2018 battle with Kyler Murray in Dallas but later lost to Murray and the Sooners in the Big 12 championship. Ehlinger then dropped last year’s game to Jalen Hurts.
The veteran QB finally holds the advantage in terms of experience — Mayfield, Murray and Hurts had all been in college for at least three seasons when meeting the Texas senior the first time. And OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has plenty of respect for the Longhorn field general.
“Sam is an elite quarterback and has been doing it for a long time at a very high level,” Grinch said.
“He’s one of those guys, from an offensive coordinator’s standpoint, where you just feel like you really can’t call a bad play because he’s always going to make it right,” he continued. “There are some high-level guys that you have to play every year in terms of quarterbacks, and this one is a big-time one for us.”
Ehlinger has undoubtedly been a tough out for OU. Unlike a few of his predecessors earlier last decade, Ehlinger has kept the Longhorns competitive against the Sooners.
His ability to keep Texas alive for four quarters will test OU’s ability to finish on Saturday coming off back-to-back weeks of putrid late performances against the Wildcats and Cyclones.
OU coach Lincoln Riley doesn’t seem overly concerned with how his redshirt freshman quarterback will deal with another tight ball game if it comes to that.
“I think he’s got a firm, strong understanding of what this game is like and how fun it is, how important it is, how competitive it is,” Riley said. “So I don’t have a concern about that with Spencer.”
Rattler won’t get the typical Cotton Bowl greeting. He was a part of the team last season, but as the Sooners’ starter, he will not be welcomed by close to 100,000 fans at the Texas State Fair. He will hear 25% of the normal cheers and boos as he trots down the ramp onto the field. And the stakes aren’t nearly as high with OU’s College Football Playoff hopes essentially nonexistent.
Not starting the season 1-3 should still be a priority for Rattler, who will attempt to outlast Ehlinger in what’s like the only meeting between the two quarterbacks.
Unless, of course, both OU and Texas somehow make it to the Big 12 championship game, which in 2020 doesn’t seem all too insane.
“Who the hell knows what’s gonna happen? In our league or on a national scene,” Riley said. “I just think it’s very volatile right now. Just gotta hang in there and keep getting better as a football team.”
