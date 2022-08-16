The Sooners’ linebacker room has taken a hit just before the season kicks off.
Speaking with the media Tuesday, Venables announced that linebacker T.D. Roof suffered a biceps injury and will likely undergo season-ending surgery. Roof, the son of defensive coordinator Ted Roof, transferred to OU from Clemson during the offseason.
Venables said they haven’t decided if Roof, a redshirt senior, will seek a medical redshirt to remain eligible for one more year.
“We’ll look at what all the options are,” Venables said. “He’s been through a lot, been at multiple schools and nothing’s been easy for him. We’ll see. We’ll give him all kinds of opportunities based on where his heart is and after cooler heads sometimes prevail. We’ll give him another day or two to try to figure all that out.”
Roof’s injury deals a blow to a linebacker room that doesn’t have a lot of depth or experience. Of the 11 linebackers on the roster, five are underclassmen.
There are some veterans — notably DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu — and they’ll need to step up with the season just a couple weeks away,
“Them as a group, it’s not real deep right now,” Venables said. “But seeing those guys just grow and grow, getting better and better, more comfortable, and again as I’ve said many times, they’ve got to be the heart and soul of the defense. So it’s been a group that I’ve been really pleased with from a consistency standpoint.”
Venables noted that Roof is the only player with a long-term injury, and a few others are dealing with minor injuries. While the goal is to make it to the season fully healthy, Venables said the team hasn’t been too concerned about future injuries.
“The NCAA has given you some restrictions to help guide everybody,” Venables said. “So you’ve got to adhere to those, and then you can do what you want with that. And I think that every year, you might judge it a little bit different depending on the team that you have coming back. So as we’ve said, we’ve got nearly half of our roster that’s never taken a snap in a Sooner uniform. So we’ve got a lot to learn. There's a lot for us to find out about our guys. And again, you can’t do that in walkthroughs. But walkthroughs are important. They have a place.”
