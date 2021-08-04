It’s getting close to kickoff time for Oklahoma football.
While OU and Texas’ impending move to the SEC has been the biggest story in college football, the Sooners are still gearing up for the start of fall practices on Friday.
Here’s a look at four storylines as the Sooners head into fall camp:
• Spencer Rattler’s improvement: Rattler emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the country over the course of last season.
But OU coach Lincoln Riley is expecting more.
Riley mentioned Rattler’s need to become stronger, referencing Baker Mayfield’s ability to consistently break tackles and escape the pocket in his final year with the Sooners.
“I think he’s grown a lot physically and really matured,” Riley said during last week’s coaches luncheon in Norman. “He had the body of a redshirt freshman last year and he needs to improve that … Spencer can certainly improve there and I think take a lot of the experience from last year and turn it into becoming a better player.”
Rattler’s passing improved throughout last season, but he also became a red-zone running option, too. He recorded six rushing touchdowns and also had the third-most rushing attempts of anyone on the team.
Riley is looking for Rattler to combine his running and passing ability to become a more complete player.
“This is the time to make those improvements and you either rest on everybody telling you how good you are, how good you did, or it’s a burning hunger in your stomach to go attack those areas that you need to attack,” Riley said. “That’s been the push with him.”
Who’s the No. 2 receiving option?: Marvin Mims will almost certainly be the number one receiver for Rattler.
But the Sooners will need other targets to be consistent threats. It’s something Riley mentioned during the coaches luncheon last week.
There are a few obvious candidates. Theo Wease was the second-leading receiver for the Sooners last season, followed by tight end and John Mackey Award candidate Austin Stogner.
Junior receiver Jadon Haselwood figures to be back in the fold after spending most of last season injured. The former five-star receiver was highly recruited out of high school and could have a breakout season if he remains healthy.
Mike Woods, who transfered from Arkansas this offseason, could also help the Sooners as a big-play threat down the field. Woods recorded 32 catches and 619 yards for five touchdowns last season with the Razorbacks, averaging 19.3 yards per catch.
“Mike Woods [was] one of the best receivers in the SEC last year. I think he’s got a chance to make a mark,” Riley said.
• Offensive line depth: Creed Humphrey’s departure leaves a hole at the center position.
But Riley is still excited about the depth at that position.
“It’s going to be probably the most experienced group we’ve had since the 2018 season,” Riley said. “A lot of these guys have played a lot of ball. I think we’ve got some young guys who are ready to break in. I’m very cautiously optimistic.
“I liked what I saw in the spring. It’ll be interesting what the unit turns out to be because I think more than any other year, we have more guys that can play different positions.”
While the Sooners return several lineman from last season’s squad such as Chris Murray, Andrew Raym, Erik Swenson and Tyrese Robinson, the Sooners still need someone who can replace Humphrey.
• Two-man crew at running back: Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray figure to be the two running backs atop the depth chart.
Under Riley, the Sooners have preferred for touches to be spread relatively evenly among its running backs, and that looks to be the case heading into this season.
“The two bellcows are certainly Kennedy and Eric right now from a leadership, experience standpoint, a production standpoint, those are our two guys. There’s no doubt about it,” Riley said.
Either running back could separate himself from the other, but it will be interesting to see if Riley plans to feature both running backs in two-back sets during fall camp.