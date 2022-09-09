Oklahoma’s opener last week against UTEP went about as expected, as the Sooners turned early momentum into a 32-point win.
Things shouldn’t be much different this week with Kent State coming to town. The Sooners are 33.5-point favorites to beat the Golden Flashes.
However, it’s another opportunity for the Sooners to continue developing chemistry, depth and identity on both sides of the ball.
With that in mind, here’s a look at four things to watch from the Sooners against Kent State in Week 2:
1. Tempo, tempo, tempo
The Sooners’ offense flew out of the gates last week, scoring their first 21 points on 13 offensive plays that took 3:35 of game time in the first quarter.
That tempo didn’t work on every possession, however, as they went three-and-out on back-to-back drives in the second quarter. Their lone score in the second quarter came on a five-minute drive.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said the Sooners were “close” to perfecting the tempo he’s looking for, but there’s still some room to go. Several players mentioned being caught a little off guard at how fast the offense played in the first quarter.
The main goal for the offense is to play fast and aggressive, though they’ll need everyone on the field to be on the same page. Look for the Sooners to be more intentional on offense with a bigger emphasis on working with tempo.
2. Eric Gray, Marcus Major backfield split
This was mentioned in the preview for UTEP last week, but it’s again another thing to watch against Kent State.
Gray, as expected, got the start and proved to be dynamic as a runner and pass catcher, adding 102 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards on 19 total touchdes. But Major scored twice on the ground, recording 62 total yards on eight touches.
During Monday’s press conference, Lebby mentioned he’d like to see the split in touches to be “a little more” even between the two running backs. Gray isn’t in danger of losing his starting spot, but it sounds like Major’s role in the offense should increase as the season continues.
It appears that combo will be the Sooners’ one-two punch in the backfield.
3. Defensive pressure
Attempting to contain the Sooners’ front seven last week was a nightmare for UTEP. The Sooners finished with six sacks, nine tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hurries.
Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs led that effort on the defensive line, with David Ugwoegbu helping at linebacker.
However, that pressure didn’t turn into turnovers for the defense. Their lone takeaway, an interception, came at the end of the game from freshman Gentry Williams.
Look for the Sooners to continue dialing up the pressure against Kent State. It’ll be interesting to see if it leads to more takeovers.
4. Dillon Gabriel looking to build on Week 1
The Sooner QB was solid in his debut, recording 253 total yards to go with three touchdowns. But there were just a couple of errant throws, and he was sacked twice.
“[There’s] a lot to clean up,” Gabriel said Tuesday. “I just went back and watched the film [from UTEP], and there’s a lot of things I can get better at not only individually but collectively as a group. I just focused on that and tried to take in the good but also taking the corrections and being extremely critical.”
However, the potential is clearly there for Gabriel to be a standout player in college football this season, and he’s been tasked with setting the pace of the OU’s high-tempo offense.
If Gabriel can continue to improve, particularly against Kent State, that would go a long way toward the Sooners’ being the team to beat in the Big 12.
