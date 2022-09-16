Nebraska represents the first real test for Oklahoma.
While the Sooners are still a significant favorite — the betting line is -11.5 in favor of OU — the stage is set for a competitive game. The OU-Nebraska rivalry runs deep. It’s the first road game this season for OU, and Lincoln is a tough place to play. The Sooners narrowly defeated Nebraska last season at home, 23-16. Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired after the team’s loss to Georgia Southern last weekend.
The Cornhuskers (1-2) are going to be very motivated to score a big win against a big former rival that would get their season back on track. The Sooners (2-0) will look to stay undefeated under coach Brent Venables when the teams face off at 11 a.m. Saturday on Fox Sports.
Here’s three things to watch when the teams take the field:
1. Sooners’ balance on offense
The Oklahoma offense struggled early against Kent State, failing to score on their first four drives.
The Sooners committed hard to the run, rushing the ball nine times for zero yards in the first quarter compared to five passing attempts. OU coach Jeff Lebby took the blame for focusing a little too much on running the ball early.
He’s stressed the need to be a balanced offense, though the team has heavily relied on the run. The team has thrown the ball 51 times compared to 74 rushing attempts this season.
“We’re close. I like where we’re at from a balance standpoint, from a run/pass standpoint, situational stuff,” Lebby said. “I think it’s been pretty close to where we want it to be. We have to continue to have great balance to continue to do what we want to do and sustain it. That’s a big part of it. I like where we’re at.”
However, on the road in a hostile environment, the Sooners can’t afford to start slow against Nebraska. Look for the Sooners to transition to their passing attack if the run game doesn’t work early.
2. Marvin Mims’ involvement
The junior receiver had just one catch in the team’s first four drives against Kent State.
On the final drive of the first half, Mims had three catches for a touchdown that jump-started the offense. He recorded three more catches in the second half and added another touchdown, finishing with seven catches for a career-high 163 yards and two scores.
Mims leads the team with 10 catches and 244 yards, and he’s on track to surpass his stats from last season (32 catches, 705 yards, four touchdowns) by a significant margin.
It appears good things happen when Mims has the ball.
“You have the ability to do a lot of different things with Marv,” Lebby said. “He’s got a great understanding of the position, of the game. Great understanding of defense and putting himself in the best position to make plays and have success. It’s a huge advantage when you have a guy who is the total package like Marv is.”
Look for the Sooners to keep him involved against Nebraska.
3. Keeping Casey Thompson contained
The Nebraska quarterback has had some struggles throwing the ball — he has four touchdowns to three interceptions — but he’s thrown for 866 yards while completing 64 percent of his passes.
He’s added four touchdowns on the ground and has shown to be a dual-threat quarterback. Thompson had minimal issues against the Sooners last season as the Texas quarterback, throwing for 388 yards and five touchdowns.
The Sooners’ secondary has had some breakdowns this season, but the defensive front has been one of the best at stopping the run and getting pressure on the quarterback. They’ll need to continue to do that against Thompson and force him to make plays from the pocket.
“He’s a great player,” OU defensive end Reggie Grimes said. “He was at Texas last year. He’s a really solid ballplayer. Credit where credit is due. He’s athletic, He can throw the ball. He can also run too. So it’s really just one of those things of understanding the kind of guy we’re about to go up against and respecting that but trying to contain that.”
