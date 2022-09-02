In some ways, Oklahoma’s season opener against UTEP is about a lot more than what happens on the field.
It’s a new chapter for the Sooners. Brent Venables will take the field for the first time as a head coach. The staff around him has been overhauled. There’s a lot of new faces on both the offense and the defense.
However, expectations are still high for the Sooners this season. They’re ranked inside the AP Top-10 to begin the season and are expected to compete for a Big 12 title.
The Sooners shouldn’t have much of a problem against UTEP, but it’s a big game in terms of figuring out the identity of this team on both sides of the ball.
With that in mind, here’s four things to watch for the Sooners against UTEP:
1. Dillon Gabriel’s debut:
The new Sooner quarterback will have more eyes on him than anyone else.
Gabriel’s arrival in Norman a few months ago was a lifeline for a team that lost both Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams at the end of 2021. He’s proved he can lead a high-powered offense, but he missed most of last season with a broken collarbone. Saturday gives fans around the country their first glimpse of Gabriel in action since last September.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spent the entire offseason retooling the Sooners’ offense around Gabriel. If the spring game last April is any indication, Lebby isn’t afraid to ask Gabriel in a variety of positions, whether that’s throwing the deep ball or simply acting as a facilitator for OU’s skill players.
Does Lebby open the entire playbook right away for Gabriel, or do they play it slow for the opener?
2. Eric Gray’s second chance:
Gray was a highly-touted transfer player from Tennessee last season, and he even started at running back for the Sooners during the first few games of 2021. But as Kennedy Brooks ascended, Gray’s role in the offense diminished.
But heading into the UTEP game, there’s no question about who leads the running back room. It’s Gray’s backfield, and fans will likely see him utilized in the offense in multiple ways, either as a runner between the tackles or as a wide receiver catching the ball and making plays in space.
Gray won’t be the only player that gets an opportunity, however, as the offseason excitement for redshirt junior Marcus Major has been through the roof. Does Gray dominate the backfield touches? Or will Major be utilized more than a typical back-up running back?
It’ll be interesting to see the backfield split between Gray and Major.
3. New faces on the defensive line:
There’s no question whether the Sooners have talent on the defensive line. The bigger question is if they can have the impact that matches their potential.
Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes are the undisputed starters at defensive end, but the depth chart doesn’t have a concrete starter at either defensive tackle or nose tackle. Redshirt junior Jalen Redmond should see the bulk of the work at DT, but redshirt senior Jordan Kelly should also see time there.
Jeffrey Johnson may get the start at nose tackle after transferring from Tulane during the offseason. Isaiah Coe is listed as a co-starter there. Both players should see opportunities.
Expect the coaching staff to tinker with different combinations on the defensive line against UTEP.
4. Can the secondary bounce back?:
It’s no secret that OU’s defense struggled against the pass last season.
But the secondary looks a little different this season. After toggling between positions last year, Billy Bowman is the starter at strong safety. Woodi Washington and Jaden Davis will start at cornerback. Key Lawrence and Justin Broiles are listed as co-starters at free safety.
Some fans were likely surprised at Davis getting the start over D.J. Graham, but Venables lauded Davis’ consistency and improvement during the offseason.
Regardless, if the Sooners want to contend for the Big 12 and perhaps more, the secondary has to be better than last season. UTEP won’t be the strongest test, but if the secondary has improved, they need to show it in the opener.
