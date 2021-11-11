OU V Texas Tech Football

OU's Kennedy Brooks runs with the ball during the Sooners' game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

After a much-needed bye week, the Sooners will be back in action on Saturday against Baylor.

The Sooners picked up a 52-21 win over Texas Tech in their last outing, improving to 9-0 and 6-0 in conference play.

The Sooners will return home next week against Iowa State for their final home game of the season. That game will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Fox Sports.

Here's the broadcast information for Saturday's game against Baylor:

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

Records/Rankings: OU 9-0/No. 8 College Football Playoff Rankings: Baylor 7-2/No. 13 CFP Rankings

TV: Fox Sports, Soonersports.tv

Radio: 

KRXO-FM 107.7, KOMA-AM 1520

Jesse Crittenden is the sports editor of The Transcript and covers OU athletics. Reach him at jesse@normantranscript.com or at 405-366-3580

