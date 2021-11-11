After a much-needed bye week, the Sooners will be back in action on Saturday against Baylor.
The Sooners picked up a 52-21 win over Texas Tech in their last outing, improving to 9-0 and 6-0 in conference play.
The Sooners will return home next week against Iowa State for their final home game of the season. That game will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Fox Sports.
Here's the broadcast information for Saturday's game against Baylor:
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
Records/Rankings: OU 9-0/No. 8 College Football Playoff Rankings: Baylor 7-2/No. 13 CFP Rankings
TV: Fox Sports, Soonersports.tv
Radio:
KRXO-FM 107.7, KOMA-AM 1520