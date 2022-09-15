If there’s anybody that appreciates the history of the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, it’s Brent Venables.
The Oklahoma head coach battled them plenty of times as the OU defensive coordinator from 1999-2011. He also saw them a few times as a player at Kansas State and as a coach on the Wildcats’ staff before he arrived in Norman.
He can recall memories of several games against the Cornhuskers, including the Sooners’ win over No. 2-ranked Nebraska in 2000 and the 2010 win over the Cornhuskers in the Big 12 title game. But Venables admired Nebraska long before his collegiate career, too.
“I always looked at Nebraska like I’m David and that’s Goliath,” Venables said Tuesday. “I had that type of mindset. It was like a whole other planet that these guys were from, and they were. That’s how I always just looked up to them like that… But I always had respect and admiration for Coach [Tom] Osborne — he’s one of the classiest coaches to ever coach in the game — and the program, everything that it represented — strength, toughness, power, speed, just excellence and consistency for such a long period of time.”
There will be a new layer for Venables on Saturday as he faces Nebraska for the first time as a head coach. And he’s facing them at a difficult time for the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska has struggled mightily in recent years, as their last winning season came in 2016. The Cornhuskers (1-2) fired head coach Scott Frost after their 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern last Saturday, promoting Mickey Joseph to interim head coach.
But the Sooners are being careful not to overlook Nebraska. All 13 of the Cornhuskers' recent defeats have come by single digits, and Oklahoma narrowly squeaked out a 23-16 win against them last season in Norman.
“Oh yeah, we're not underestimating them at all,” OU defensive end Ethan Downs said. “We know they're a great team. We know that. Like I said, they took a ton of pride in how they play. So not underestimating one bit. We're going to prepare and then to go at it like game seven. Just keep working.”
Though last season was the first matchup between the two teams since 2011, there’s plenty of connection between the two schools. Several Sooner players were recruited by Nebraska before they committed to Oklahoma. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, an Oklahoma native, played against the Sooners last season at Texas.
Venables even recruited Thompson after he entered the transfer portal during the offseason before he landed at Nebraska.
“Casey’s done a great job,” Venables said. “Again, he can improvise. He can extend plays. He’s done a great job. He’s made some plays downfield where it looked like he was dead to rights. He’s a winner. He’s been a winner his whole life.”
The balance for Venables and the coaching staff has been to not downplay the rivalry while treating it like any other game, and that hasn’t been hard to do. The Sooners (2-0) haven’t truly been tested yet, winning both of their first two games by 30 points or more at home, and they know Nebraska poses a tough test in Lincoln.
“Coach [Venables] really focuses on us and making sure we’re dialed into our keys and things we do,” OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. “Not necessarily downing the rivalry, but most importantly just putting our focus all on us and being the best prepared we can. I think when you keep that the main focus, the rest will take care of itself. I know a lot of teammates are aware of it and a lot of the guys played Nebraska last year, so naturally as competitors there’s a little more edge and a little more fun to it.
“That’s what college football’s all about and that’s why people love it, is the rivalries, the great atmospheres and the love for their universities.”
As the Sooners prepare for their first road game, Venables is excited for another chapter in the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry.
“As I told our players yesterday, [it’s] one of the most tradition-rich rivalries in the history college football,” Venables said. “Just a ton of incredible moments in this series history, a series that represents class and integrity and incredible success, hall-of-fame moments, players, coaches and certainly a bunch of championships.
“So it's gonna be a real honor. I'm really excited to have a chance to go up to Lincoln this weekend. “
