Brent Venables came out of his weekly press conference fired up.
With his team reeling from three straight losses, the OU head coach simply described the state of his team.
“There are many people, and justifiably so, [that] are throwing in the towel,” Venables said Tuesday. “That’s fine. That’s part of it. We have a responsibility in that. If we don’t like what they’re writing, let our play be our voice. The criticism that has taken place is well-deserved. That’s how I look at it. Doesn’t mean our guys aren’t working and putting great effort into trying to be successful. I know I see that every day.”
The summary? Despite the hard work, any positives have been hard to see.
The Sooners looked like one of college football’s best teams the first three weeks, but the last three weeks couldn’t have played out any differently. Defensively, the Sooners have been a mess, surrendering 145 points and over 1,700 yards during that stretch.
Venables and OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof aren’t interested in simplifying the team’s defense, but they know they need to play better, especially to keep the team’s confidence high.
“When you have struggles, human nature is to doubt,” Roof said. “But again, go back to mental toughness, sticktoittiveness, commitment. This game is not an easy game and because of the time and commitment you put into it for just a few minutes of playing time. If you figure it all up, the amount of preparation time throughout the season per minute on the field, it would blow you away. But that’s human nature.
“Our guys aren’t trained that way. That’s not how they think. I believe in our guys fully and I know we’re going to get this thing back on track.”
Offensively, it could be as simple as getting Dillon Gabriel back under center. But that likely won’t cure all of the team’s problems. The team scored just 10 points against TCU before Gabriel was injured late in the second quarter against TCU, but the Sooners were held scoreless last week against Texas without him.
For OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, it’s about remembering the success the Sooners had earlier this season.
“I think the realization of having to play better, coach better is there,” Lebby said. “But I think we've got guys in the room that are also very understanding of the fact that we're capable. We've seen us be capable. It wasn't too long ago that we were playing a heck of a lot better and getting back to that [is something] we're going to be able to do.”
Either way, it needs to happen fast. After three losses, the Sooners have fallen out of both the College Football Playoff race and the Big 12 Championship race. But the Sooners can still salvage a 2023 recruiting class that currently ranks third in the nation, per 247Sports.
That could change, however, if the Sooners aren’t competitive against Kansas.
“[We’re] still trying to develop some of the things that have to be second nature for you as a player so that you’re not playing paralyzed and so you can play aggressively and confidently but technically sound,” Venables said. “I think the fundamentals and your understanding are gonna show up under pressure right now. Those things aren’t showing up.”
There’s a lot of pressure for the Sooners to play well against the Jayhawks this weekend. For Venables, the approach remains the same.
“It's one that we're looking forward to getting in the win column,” Venables said. “That's our goal. Just like every week, we're going to give it everything we've got. We're going to put it into this game and do our best on Saturday.”
