Oklahoma was without senior Brady Manek and sophomore Jalen Hill on Saturday in its 63-59 loss to Kansas.
The two forwards were out as a result of COVID-19 protocol, the program announced just before the game started. Manek has started in every game for the Sooners since the start of his sophomore year, the 2018-19 season. This was the first game Manek has missed in his career as a Sooner.
“We found out yesterday before practice,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “So that was a big blow, and obviously disappointing for those two because they love to play.”
Manek has been averaging 13.2 points a night this season as the team’s second highest scorer, and Hill has been an important role player for OU while adding 3.7 points per game himself. While the Sooners were able to play a tough game without them, not having Manek and Hill still hurt OU offensively.
“The most important thing, it just limits what we can run,” Kruger said. “Everything that we run is with Brady or Jalen at that stretch-four spot so our menu of things to run out there was pretty short.”
With Manek and Hill out, Elijah Harkless, a junior guard and transfer from Cal State Northridge, stepped in to make his first start as a Sooner. Kruger praised Harkless’s effort playing a position he was not accustomed to for OU. Harkless played 38 minutes, scored five points and grabbed five rebounds, all career highs as a Sooner.
“It’s just that next man up mentality,” senior guard Austin Reaves said of playing without Hill and Manek. “In sports you’ve got to have that. I mean if it’s not this year because of COVID and some other times it’s injuries and stuff like that. So you’ve always got to have that next man up mentality and just figure it out.”
Notable
• Kuath hits first 3-pointer: Senior forward Kur Kuath doesn’t usually shoot from deep, but, against Kansas, he made his first 3-pointer of the season. As a Sooner, Kuath had only attempted 3-point shots twice before Saturday. Once last season, and once this season against Florida A&M, but both were misses. Kuath finished 1-of-3 from behind the arc against the Jayhawks.
• Another big night for Reaves: Senior guard Austin Reaves put up another big performance for the Sooners. Heading into the game, Reaves was the No. 4 scorer in the Big 12. He played 39 minutes against Kansas and scored a team-high 20 points, while pulling down nine rebounds and making three assists.
Next
OU will head back to Norman to play TCU in the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday. The Sooners beat the Horned Frogs 82-78 in Fort Worth earlier this season.
