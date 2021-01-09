With the clock winding down in the first half and the game tied, Umoja Gibson and De’Vion Harmon both stepped up to Kansas’ point guard, batting at the ball as he dribbled until Harmon was able to secure it for the steal.
Harmon dribbled up the court toward the OU basket and passed the ball ahead to Austin Reaves for a transition layup and the lead going into the locker room for half time.
It was that kind of defense-turned-offense that helped OU (6-4, 2-3 Big 12) keep up in a tight game against Kansas (10-2, 4-1 Big 12) that came down to the final seconds. The Sooners ultimately lost to the Jayhawks 63-59, but they made a defensive statement against the sixth-ranked team in the country.
“That was a hard battle from start to finish,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Both teams played their tails off. I was proud of our guys, and very very disappointed that they couldn’t end up with the satisfaction of a winning feeling, but they battled. They battled and laid it out there.”
The Sooners found success containing the Jayhawk’s 3-point shooters, playing solid perimeter defense with their feet and limiting the number of open looks Kansas got.
OU also pulled down 23 defensive rebounds, including a team-high seven by Reaves. The senior guard also led the Sooners in scoring with 20 points and was the only OU player to break double-digits.
“That’s been an emphasis in practice is just do everything right on the defense,” Reaves said. “... I feel like we can be a really, really good defensive team and keep us in games if we’re not shooting it that well.”
The Sooners impressive performance in Lawrence came as they were short-handed. Forwards Brady Manek and Jalen Hill were both out of the game due to COVID-19 protocol. Manek is OU’s second leading scorer this season, and both players have been key contributors for the Sooners. But OU was able to make up for the absence of both with a strong defensive effort.
Reaves credited the Sooners’ energy early with giving them the defensive boost. OU was active on the defensive end, forcing 10 turnovers in the first half alone and a total of 16 in the game. Elijah Harkless, who filled in the starting spot for Manek, had a team-high three steals, and the Sooners combined for 10 steals in total.
“The activity was really good early,” Reaves said. “Knowing people’s personnel, knowing the plays that they want to run and then just kind of jumping them and just getting our hands on the basketball and it just created easy points for us early. and that’s one thing we can continue to do even late in the game.”
OU hasn’t won in Allen Fieldhouse since 1993, and they will have to wait another year to try to end that streak. But Kruger was proud of the Sooners’ effort in the hard-fought loss.
“Every time you raise the bar a bit for yourself,” Kruger said. “I thought we did that today, in terms of the best job guarding the ball, best job getting to the three point shooters. and we’ve got to keep making progress.”
