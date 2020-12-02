OU men's basketball: De'Vion Harmon keys in on mental growth over long break

A year ago, De’Vion Harmon’s Lloyd Noble Center debut was every bit as promising as the attention he drew as a top-50 high school prospect.
Harmon poured in 23 points on 8 of 13 shooting, knocking down 3 of 6 from the perimeter and helping OU cruise to an opening night win over Texas-San Antonio.
The guard’s sophomore season begins at 7 tonight with UTSA once again. He admits the time between his first and second meeting with the Roadrunners, though, has been a rollercoaster.
“It was a very up-and-down year for me,” Harmon said of his freshman season. “It was more downs than ups. But you can’t lose yourself. That’s the biggest thing. I didn’t lose myself when it was hard.”
Harmon’s “downs” included stretches where his shot just wouldn’t fall, his removal from OU’s starting lineup before reestablishing himself as a starter late in the season and, just as he hit another slump in OU’s final two weeks of the season, the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t afford him any redemption in the Big 12 or NCAA tournaments.
Harmon still finished as the team's fourth-leading scorer behind All-Big 12 forward Kristian Doolittle and then-juniors Brady Manek, a 1,000-point scorer over his OU career, and Austin Reaves, a preseason All-Big 12 selection this season.
Harmon has spent the past few months not just focused on his on-court craft, but learning from some of the program’s greats — a label he aspires to one day earn.
Yes, Harmon’s improvements were centered around basketball. But the likes of Buddy Hield, Blake Griffin and Trae Young assisted Harmon with getting past the mental hurdles he faced as a frosh last season.
“I didn’t lose myself throughout the whole process. … [Hield] told me it’s a lot better to be yourself and fail than be someone else and succeed. At the end of the day, you’ll get more out of it, if it’s just you,” Harmon said. “I took that and thanked him for giving me that advice.
“Trae as well for giving me advice and Blake, when I was working out with him. Those three guys are Sooner greats. Their names are etched in history and I want to follow them and they are leading the way.”
Harmon’s aspirations shouldn’t come as a surprise. He’s detailed his high hopes for the Sooners since he arrived to campus via Denton (Texas) Guyer High School.
To get there, Harmon knew he needed to mature.
When he takes the floor against the Roadrunners tonight, he’ll be ready to put it on display.
“My body can keep up with a lot of stuff,” Harmon said. “I’ve been playing basketball my whole life. From high school to my freshman year, it wasn’t really like a big transition that people would say. I’ve always played fast. I’ve always been a strong guard. It was a big thing. It was mentally.
“Mentally, I got a lot better. With COVID happening, it’s affected everybody in a way. ... I took that time for myself and I got better mentally and more mature. I learned a lot about myself. Some things I didn’t know I had and didn’t know that I could do. It did me justice and I’m blessed to be able to do that.”