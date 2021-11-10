It was a big day for Porter Moser’s first fall signing day at Oklahoma.
The Sooners landed a trio of guards on Wednesday as Otega Oweh, Benny Schröder and Milos Uzan became the latest round of recruits for Moser.
“All three are high-energy guys,” Moser said. “They are all extremely athletic. They can play the way we want to play. They’re long. They can do some things defensively that we want to do. The biggest thing is the transition as well. Offensively, all bring a lot to us. I’m really excited about them.”
Uzan, a 6’4 guard from Las Vegas, is the 52nd-ranked on the ESPN100 and the No. 1 overall prospect from Nevada.
Uzan averaged 13 points, six assists and five rebounds a game for Prolific Prep in the 30-game Grind Session in Arizona, and he also led Desert Pines High School in Nevada to the state championship game in 2020.
What stood out to Moser is Uzan’s height and playmaking skills from the perimeter.
“He can see over ball-screen coverages,” Moser said. “He can see off dribble handoffs.”
Oweh verbally committed to the Sooners last month over Miami, Penn State and Seton Hall. A 6’6 guard from New Jersey, Oweh averaged 14.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.4 steals for Blair Academy during the 2019-2020 campaign.
Oweh was the perfect fit for OU, Moser said.
“Otega said he was coming and believed in everything that we were doing,” Moser said. “He loved the detail of our program. He loved how we guarded, how we pushed it, how we played four-out. He wants to be taught, he wants to be good, he likes the skill development of our program. That was a big thing.”
Schröder was a huge get for the Sooners.
He’s the top international prospect of the 2022 class, per ESPN, and averaged 29 points, six rebounds and four assists in the International Basketball Academy Munich.
The 6’7 guard also played for the U18 German National Team in the 2021 FIBA U18 European Challengers tournament, averaging nearly 17 points per game.
Schröder verbally committed to the Sooners last month.
“He is one of those guys that has such an energy about himself off the floor and tough as nails on the floor,” Moser said. “He’s super versatile, really athletic. He’s 6-foot-7 with long arms, really east-west and north-south athletically. He can shoot it, can playmake, highly coveted. I loved his energy about seeing our vision. We talked about how we’re going to play. We talked about where we want the Oklahoma program to go. He was dead-set on coming over, great student.”
The three guards will look to add depth to the Sooners’ roster next season. For Moser, all three could make immediate impacts on both ends of the floor with athleticism, length and perimeter playmaking.
As more emphasis has been placed on shot creation and outside shooting, Moser believes all three will add to Moser’s vision for the program.
“One hundred percent, you have to have multi-dimensional guys,” Moser said. “That’s the way we like to play. When we recruit, one of the lines we usually say is you don’t just have a one, two, three, four or five where the one is the only guy handling the ball. We space it out. I want multiple guys who can come off ball screens. I want multiple guys who can shoot it, space it, know how to play.
“... We have three guys who are winners, athletic, long, two-way players that really fit us at Oklahoma. I’m really excited about our first fall recruiting class.”