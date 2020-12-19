Need to know
OU’s deep bench of contributors has become an important part of its game.
Nine Sooners played for 14 or more minutes in OU’s 84-65 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday. Austin Reaves and Brady Manek — the Sooners’ two leading scorers — each only played 20 minutes, but they still led the team with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Four Sooners finished with double-digit points, and seven players added six points or more.
“It’s great to have the depth,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Austin there gave us a good margin and when he came out the group that went in kept it going and created more of a margin, especially on the defensive end.”
For much of the game, Kruger rotated his players in and out in waves. He switched back and forth between the starting lineup of Reaves, Manek, De’Vion Harmon, Alondes Williams and Kur Kuath for a second group of five with Umoja Gibson, Trey Phipps, Jalen Hill, Victor Iwuakor and Elijah Harkless.
“It’s great to have that versatility to put people in the ball game and know they are going to make good plays,” Kruger said.
Notable
• Turnover capitalization: OU scored 17 of its 84 points — or 20 percent — in Saturday’s game off of forced turnovers. The Sooners created nine steals in the game, with Elijah Harkless leading the team with three. All but two of the steals came in the second half.
• Harkless' growth ongoing: Elijah Harkless played his second game for OU this season after sitting out the first four games because the NCAA had not declared him eligible after transferring from Cal State-Northridge in the spring. Harkless improved his stat line of zero points, one rebound and one assist in his first game to 3 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Sooners’ win over Houston Baptist.
“He’s going to get more and more comfortable as he goes,” Kruger said. “I thought defensively, tonight, especially, he did a good job.”
Next
OU plays Texas Tech on Dec. 22 in the Sooners’ first Big 12 game at Lloyd Noble Center this season.
— Abbi Bitterman
