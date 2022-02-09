Before Wednesday’s game against Texas Tech, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser’s message to his team was simple.
We need to make shots.
Umoja Gibson didn’t just answer the call. He turned in one of the best games of his career.
His first-half performance kept the Sooners in it, scoring 13 of the Sooners’ 25 points on 4-of-7 shooting as they trailed by five points at halftime. But his second-half scoring is what took over the game.
He didn’t just score 17 points, but he did it efficiently. He made 5-of-7 shots, with all of his makes coming from the 3-point line.
He finished the night with 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including eight 3-pointers, as the Sooners scored a 70-55 upset win over No. 9-ranked Texas Tech.
It was the exact performance Moser was looking for, particularly after the Sooners’ nine-point loss at Oklahoma State last Saturday.
“You know what I love about [Umoja]? He was 0-for-6 at Oklahoma State, and he took it to heart,” Moser said. “I thought Mo’s defense was really good tonight. I know he had 30 [points], but I thought he played really good defense. He played 36 minutes, had to play some point guard. He had to guard bigger guys. I thought he had a great defensive game.
“He came back from Oklahoma State and did what he always does. He got in the gym, got reps up, didn’t panic, went to work. He works on that shot-fake, side-step 3 all the time, makes that in practice, works on it. … I thought Mo’s performance on both ends [was great]. He was a two-way player tonight.”
Gibson’s offensive explosion was the catalyst for the Sooners’ second-half offense.
After shooting just 33 percent from the floor in the first half, the Sooners’ offense came to life in the second half. They made 14-of-20 shots (70 percent) and 8-of-11 3-pointers.
It was the type of shot-making the Sooners have missed in recent games, led by their top perimeter shooter.
“I was in a great rhythm,” Gibson said. “I just want to give a shoutout to my teammates for finding me on open looks. … This year I’ve been getting open looks, just haven’t been able to capitalize on them.
“Anytime you go for 30 points in the Big 12, that says a lot. I’m extremely blessed.”
While the Sooners’ offense got going in the second half, their defense tightened up, too. They held Texas Tech to just 35 percent shooting after halftime, and the Red Raiders made just 1-of-10 attempts from the 3-point line.
Part of their defensive success was limiting Texas Tech’s offense in transitions and off of turnovers.
“The one thing is in the second half, they had 16 points off turnovers. We settled down in the second half,” Moser said. “They only had two points [off turnovers]. I thought we defended and rebounded for 40 minutes.”
Elijah Harkless chipped in with 13 points for the Sooners. Jordan Goldwire had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.
The win doesn’t just improve the Sooners’ record to 14-10 and 4-7 in conference play. It also helps snap their losing skid of three-straight games and seven of eight.
It’s the type of win the Sooners needed.
“We don’t look at it as another game,” Gibson said. “We look at it as another opportunity to prove [to ourselves] and show the country who we are as Oklahoma. and we did that tonight against a Top-10 team in the country. We’ve got to give credit to ourselves and put this in the bag and [move] on to the next one.”