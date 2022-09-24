The University of Oklahoma announced the appointment of Jeffrey Harp as university ombudsperson. He will serve as a neutral and confidential resource for faculty, staff and students on all three campuses to share concerns and explore constructive solutions. His career has been devoted to public service.
With more than 35 years of experience in university law enforcement and community relations, he most recently served over two decades as executive director of public safety at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Harp advanced through the ranks at the OU Police Department, rising to lieutenant.
The ombudsperson seeks to help individuals manage and resolve conflicts within the university community early, informally and at the lowest level possible. The role supplements the university’s existing avenues for formal conflict resolution.
The ombudsperson can help the university identify trends or patterns affecting campus climate and makes recommendations to leadership on how to best resolve systemic issues.
The importance of an ombudsperson at OU was something the Norman campus Faculty Senate emphasized to university leadership. At UCO, Harp worked consistently to nurture collaborative relationships among campus stakeholders to prevent and resolve conflicts.
The wide scope of his leadership included oversight of 50 full- and part-time staff across all areas of university public safety, including campus police, environmental health and safety, risk management, emergency management and other areas.
Harp’s 15 years with the OU Police Department began when he was an undergraduate student, beginning with his assignment as a student community service officer.
He remained with OUPD after graduation, first serving as a commissioned and certified peace officer, and later holding a variety of roles including patrol officers, patrol sergeant and lieutenant.
He also has experience working as a crisis negotiator for the combined Norman/OUPD Special Response Team and as a public information officer.
He has remained active in various professional organizations throughout his career.
He recently completed a term as chair of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor’s Safety and Security Task Force Training Subcommittee, and he is an active member of the Governor’s CLASS Task Force Policy and Law Subcommittee, as well as the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training Advisory Council.
Harp has earned two degrees from the University of Oklahoma: a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 1987 and a Master of Public Administration in 2002. For more information, visit ou.edu/ombuds.
— Submitted Content
