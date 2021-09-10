Mike Boettcher, a professor at the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism, spent the better part of the 2000s in Afghanistan after 9/11.
He specialized in terrorist studies, and helped create CNN’s terrorist investigation unit.
In the early 2000s, he was working on a documentary titled “One Day Soon,” which examined Al Qaeda and predicted the possibility of a terrorist attack on American soil within a year. The documentary was right.
“After spending three or four months working on this documentary, I go back to Atlanta to actually edit this hour-long documentary for CNN,” Boettcher said. “So, I’m in Atlanta getting ready to go to work on ‘One Day Soon,’ when one day — being 9/11 — happened right in front of me on my TV screen, and there was one day soon — it already happened before we can even get the documentary on the air.”
Immediately following the attacks, Boettcher and his team were embedded with the U.S. military in Afghanistan, covering the war and the aftermath of 9/11.
In his time there, he built connections not only with U.S. soldiers, but with Afghans.
Watching scenes from the country as the Taliban has taken over this summer has saddened Boettcher, he said.
“I was depressed, sad and I started searching for meaning and all the work that I had done covering all those people who were working for the United States, whether they were military or diplomats just trying to make a better place there,” he said. “It was a tough few days.”