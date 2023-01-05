OKLAHOMA CITY — Min Li, George Lynn Cross research professor of medicine, surgery, and cell biology in the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine at the OU Health Sciences Center, is now serving as the president of the American Pancreatic Association.
The APA is the largest professional organization for physicians and researchers specializing in pancreatic diseases.
“Serving as president of the APA is a huge honor for me, and it is a recognition of our work on pancreatic cancer research,” Li said.
He has published articles for several consecutive years in leading journals on gastrointestinal tract disease, including PNAS, EMBO Molecular Medicine, Gastroenterology, Cancer Research, and Clinical Cancer Research.
