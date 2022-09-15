The University of Oklahoma have rewarded softball coach Patty Gasso for her team’s national championship run last season.
The OU Board of Regents approved a raise in Gasso’s salary during their meeting in Tulsa Thursday, increasing her annual salary to $1.625 million. The board also approved a raise for OU baseball coach Skip Johnson.
The raise keeps Gasso as college softball’s highest-paid coach. Her contract runs through June 2028.
In addition to her raise, the university will contribute $300,000 annually in retirement income and she’ll continue to receive a $200,000 stay business every Feb. 1.
The 28-year head coach at OU has won six Women’s College World Series titles. Five have come since 2013, including in both 2021 and 2022.
The groundbreaking ceremony for Love’s Field, the new stadium for OU softball, is scheduled for Sept. 23 and will replace Marita Hynes Field.
Johnson, a few months removed from the OU baseball team’s run to the College World Series final, received a $220,000 raise that brings him to $750,000 per year. He also receives a $100,000 stay benefit.
The OU regents also approved the contract for new OU men’s basketball assistant Ryan Humphrey, which will pay him $400,000 annually through 2024. The contract for new OU rowing coach Sarah Trowbridge was also approved, and is worth $180,000 per year through 2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.