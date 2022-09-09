Many believed it was mistake when the University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art announced the gift shop would close in 2019. It was indicative of the inexplicable kinds of decisions OU President James Gallogly made during his less than one year in office. There’s not a major art museum in the U.S. without a gift shop, and most have other visitor amenities, as well such as cafés.
The Fred is without question a world-class art museum, and a temporary gift shop has been restored there. OU has partnered with Factory Obscura to open a “pop-up shop” in the former gift shop space during the current event “Synesthesia,” a new temporary immersive experience by Factory Obscura. The experience and shop are scheduled to be open during regular museum hours through June 4.
Tammy Greenman, Factory Obscura co-founder and director of srategic creativity, helped bring the pop-up shop concept to The Fred.
“We were approached to create something for the museum,” Greenman said. “We came up to visit and noticed that the shop was closed. After waiting a little bit, we brought up, ‘What could it look like if we took over the shop, in addition to creating the Synesthesia experience?’”
Museum leadership was receptive.
“What we like to do in our shops is highlight local artists,” Greenman said. “That’s to bring into the community new and different items for sale. It’s a way to bring revenue to artists, which is good for us. and it can highlight the art that is in Oklahoma. When people come from out of state or out of town, they’re getting more exposure to our local art, in addition to some of the things from the museum’s permanent collection, along with the traveling pieces that come through.”
The shop presently has artwork for sale by over 20 central Oklahoma artists. Several are Norman residents and OU graduates or students.
“We just did a big call for artists, and I want to get more in here,” Greenman said. “We’re going to have more ceramics and handmade quilted objects, along with actual quilts from local quilters — a mix of what a typical museum-goer would appreciate in a new and different way and what a Factory Obscura fan would like.”
Items include mixed media pieces, paintings, prints, small textile sculptures, handmade home décor, table runners and potholders.
“We have handmade jewelry, including some higher-end pieces,” she said. “We’ll have traditional wall art, along with functional art, including some little side tables that are dorm-room size. Handmade tapestries and wall hangings are coming in. Students will be able to shop for themselves and their rooms and gifts for family members, along with Norman residents and folks passing through.”
Handcrafted pieces with a vibe unique to the area is what’s available. Norman artists active on the scene who have work in the shop now include Kelley Queen, Chris McDaniel and Michael Takahata.
“We want people to come to Norman and spend an entire day here,” Greenman said. “Come to the museum, go downtown and visit local businesses.”
“Alivia Garcia is a local 12-year-old who was inspired by the Synesthesia experience and made these really lovely felt snails,” she said. “We’ll be selling them and like to support youth artists, also.”
The gift shop reopened in June, and visitor response has been highly positive.
“Folks who used to shop here are excited,” Greenman said. “We’re interested in having things that you might not find in a regular museum shop. We really want it to feel local, connected to the museum collection and to Norman and Oklahoma.”
Factory Obscura has been eyeing a broader presence in Norman, including the possibility of one in the downtown arts district.
“Plans are to see what is possible,” she said. “We’re in talks with the city and local community about what that could look like. Nothing has been signed or is firm. It’s an exploratory, what-if scenario.”
Greenman’s resumé includes nurturing other culture-oriented destinations. She was part of the movement in Atlanta that grew the Little Five Points district (“Lil’ Five”). It has been described as a melting pot of subcultures and the Bohemian center of the southern U.S.
“I have a background in creating experiential retail spaces,” she said. “I like what I’m doing now, because it highlights the work of individuals and gets that work in front of people who may have never seen it before. One of our main missions is getting money to artists.
“Art is work, and it should be paid for. That’s exciting to me, and I just like bringing fun stuff to people, along with a sense of playfulness, openness and wonder. It’s in the Synesthesia experience and also the shop space.”
