After dominating their opponents throughout fall ball, Oklahoma finally faced some adversity in their final game of the year.
After outscoring their opponents 101-0, the Sooners gave up runs for the first time this fall ball season while facing their best competition of the slate. OU beat UNT 10-4 in the nine-inning exhibition, finishing the fall undefeated.
Jordyn Bahl started in the circle for the Sooners. The freshman got off to a hot start, sitting down the first 11 batters she faced. But Bahl began to falter in the fourth inning.
After recording two outs to start the fourth, UNT’s hitters started to figure out Bahl. A single and a walk gave the Mean Green base runners, and Tayla Evans hit a double up the middle to put North Texas on the board. Bahl gave up another walk before Ashlyn Walker singled to score two more runs.
It was the most adversity Bahl had faced all season, but the Sooner coaching staff left her in the circle to figure things out. Bahl threw 4.1 innings in total and struck out nine while giving up three hits and three walks.
“It was really good for her, and she knows it,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “She has learned some valuable lessons tonight… She’s very impressive when you watch her, but she’s still got some work to do. and she’s the first to admit it.”
Hope Trautwein, a transfer from UNT, came into the circle for OU in the fifth inning. She pitched 3.2 innings against her former team while giving up two hits and striking out nine, including the last six batters she faced.
At the plate, the Sooners didn’t have as strong a performance as they have become used to this fall.
Tiare Jennings led OU at the plate from start to finish. Jennings put the Sooners on the board with a two-run blast that cleared the bleachers. The 2021 NFCA Softball Freshman of the Year led OU in scoring, hitting an RBI single in the third and another two-run shot in the eighth. She finished the night 3-for-4, scoring half of OU’s runs.
Jennings was the third and final home run in an eighth inning full of power hits that also saw Alo and Jana Johns hit balls out of the park.
Alo, who was late to the exhibition because she was in class until about 7:30 p.m., went 2-for-3. Both of her hits were solo shots.
The game exhibition against UNT was OU’s last of the fall ball slate, and Gasso hopes the more competitive game will fuel her team through the rest of the offseason.
“We got challenged, and we needed it tonight,” Gasso said. “I told them… you should feel a little bit of a sting and let it motivate you going forward. But we need to be better.”