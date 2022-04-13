At 36-0, Oklahoma is off to the best start in NCAA Division I softball history.
Thirty of the Sooners’ wins have come by run-rule, as OU has been rolling past its opponents this season. But dominating the sport of softball is nothing new for this program. OU won the Women’s College World Series three of the last five times it's been played and is currently the defending national champion.
While winning games and championships has always been the focus, the Sooners have broken record after record along the way.
“I think when you look at records, you can't beat a record without focusing on the process that goes behind it and before it,” shortstop Grace Lyons said. “So I would say that all of this success is a result of us focusing on keeping our house in order and focusing on that process mindset.”
In 2021, the Sooners broke NCAA records, program records, single-game records and season-long records as a team — 30 records in total.
Eight of those records were NCAA season records for home runs (161), runs scored (638), runs per game (10.63), team batting average (.405), on-base percentage (.490) and more.
“We're not trying to break records or milestones or anything like that,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “We really aren't. We don't talk about those things.”
The Sooners currently lead the NCAA by far in those categories as well, having hit 100 home runs, scored 354 runs at a rate of 9.83 runs per game and amassed a team batting average of .392 with an on-base percentage of .504.
As a program, OU has been building a dynasty of dominance in recent seasons, but Gasso doesn’t think she’s done anything different to contribute to that. For her, the key to success is simple — practice hard.
“I'm very demanding,” Gasso said. “I am looking for excellence. I'm trying to push every player to the limit. A lot of times, I don't get it. And that's when they hear me. So at practice I push and I push and I push. If I don't like something, we'll do it over again.”
Gasso emphasizes the importance of intensity during practices. It's where her team is able to put in the most work to get better because some of the best hitters and pitchers in the country are facing each other.
The level of competition Gasso builds into practice feeds into the games and fuels OU’s success, whether it manifests in wins, records or championships.
“If we're going to wear championship mindset logos all over everything that we own, then we better know what it means,” Gasso said. “And that's what it means is just sustaining your eyes on excellence and maintaining that effort at practice coming to practice ready to compete harder than you do in a game.”
OU started last season 33-0 before losing to Georgia in the first game of a double header. At the time, it was a program record-setting streak for a start to a season. This season, the Sooners have blown past that streak, breaking their program record in the first game of the Texas Tech series last weekend and the NCAA record for best start to a season with the win in the last game of the series.
This weekend, OU heads to Austin for a series against fellow Big 12 undefeated team Texas. The Sooners aren’t focused on continuing to go undefeated. In fact, Gasso has often commented that her teams learn more when they lose. So instead of worrying about records or streaks, OU is just worried about the game in front of it.
“When we head into the game, it's how can we as a team continue to grow [and] continue to get better no matter who the opponent is,” Lyons said. “[It's] almost thinking of the opponent as ourselves and how can we get better pitch by pitch or just simply getting on base, moving runners, executing all those little things that we do at practice. Just internal motivation.”