Four days after repeating as national champions, Oklahoma softball superstar Jocelyn Alo announced her intention to sign with the Smash It Sports Vipers of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF).
The redshirt senior spent five seasons in Oklahoma from 2018 to 2022. Alo’s college career came to a storybook ending as Oklahoma swept Texas in two games to win the 2022 Womens’ College Series by outscoring their Big 12 rival 26-6.
In 266 career games, Alo finished with a .445 batting average, 122 home runs, 323 RBIs and 182 walks. Alo holds numerous records such as being the all-time home run and total bases leader in NCAA history.
Alo was named the USA Softball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season and was awarded the 2022 Womens’ College World Series Most Outstanding Player.
Alo was drafted first overall by the Vipers in the inaugural WPF draft on May 20. The league is expected to start its first season from June 14 to August 15 in Oklahoma City. The league’s commissioner is fellow Oklahoma softball legend Lauren Chamberlain.