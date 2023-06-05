OKLAHOMA CITY — There were no tears from Stanford head coach Jessica Allister as she joined her two pitchers in front of the media for Monday’s postgame press conference.
There was clear disappointment on the face of the sixth-year head coach after watching a special season come to a close in 4-2 loss in extra innings, but Allister didn’t show it in her answers.
“I think that could have been a championship game,” Allister said in her opening statement.
She was right.
Allister’s team had the unfortunate task of facing No. 1-seed Oklahoma not once, but twice in the Women’s College World Series, and the second meeting on Monday might have been as close as any team has come to knocking off the Sooners during its 50-game winning streak.
As freshman pitcher NiJaree Canady locked up the Sooners’ offense for four straight innings, it seemed the Cardinal had finally found what teams around the country have been looking for all season — a chink in the Sooners’ armor.
“I don’t think I watch back those games and think that there was no way for us to win either game,” Allister said about the key to beating the Sooners. “I think we can win both games, but we need to have a timely hit.”
Even if Stanford made Oklahoma look beatable, it’s not guaranteed that any of the team’s left in the tournament can do what the Cardinal did on Monday.
Stanford struck the first blow when Kylie Chung hit a two-run home run deep over the left field wall in the first inning. After that, the Sooners were forced to play catch-up and eventually tied the game two innings later on a solo home run by Jayda Coleman.
Stanford’s defense kept them scoreless from the fourth to the eighth inning. Starting pitcher Alana Vawter came out of the game in the fifth after giving up a lead-off single.
Through the end of seven innings, Canady had allowed just two hits, both coming in the seventh inning, with no runs allowed and five strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Cardinal put themselves in a position to steal the game away in the sixth and seventh inning, but couldn’t find ways to bring their runners home.
Canady retired all three batters in the first extra inning, but the Sooners finally broke through with a lead-off double from Tiare Jennings in the ninth. Playing in her third game at the World Series, and second in as many days, Canady couldn’t hold the Sooners off for any longer.
The freshman ended up throwing five innings on Monday and allowed four hits with two of those coming in the ninth. Canady struck out six batters and gave up just two earned runs.
In two outings against the top offense in the country, Canady threw 10 total innings (184 pitches) and allowed eight hits, three earned runs and struck out 13 batters with just two walks.
“I think that I can play at this level,” Canady said about what she learned about herself. “Coming in, like I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know … we get Oklahoma right off the bat, and now I know I can, for the most part, pitch to any team in the nation.”
Oklahoma finished with eight hits in the game, but left nine runners on base. Despite going scoreless for five straight innings, the Sooners were able to get at least one runner on base in four of those innings.
Each time, Canady, seamlessly mixing fast and slow pitches, came back to shut down the Sooners’ offense before it could get any momentum.
“Amazing pitching staff,” Grace Lyons said. “That’s something we know coming into this World Series, we’re going to get everyone’s best. We love challenges, and we know we want to come in with the best game plan possible.”
Looking ahead — The Sooners will face either Florida State or Tennessee in the WCWS Final on Wednesday.
The three-game series will be televised on ESPN, starting with Wednesday’s Game 1 at 7 p.m. The Sooners have beaten both teams this season, including an 9-0 win over the Vols at the World Series.
This is the fourth consecutive season that the Sooners have been in the Final, winning it all in each of the last two seasons.
Oklahoma won the 2021 national championship over Florida State in three games after dropping Game 1 8-4. The Sooners then went on to win the next two games 6-2 and 5-1 to secure the program’s then-fifth national title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.