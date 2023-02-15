Patty Gasso likes her team to experience some adversity.
Last season, Gasso’s Sooners won 40 of its 59 games by run rule en route to a national championship. But preferably, her team would have to fight a little harder than that.
Last weekend, when the Sooners opened the season at the Mark Campbell Invitational, Gasso got what she was looking for.
The Sooners won all five games, but they weren’t all easy. They run ruled both Stanford and San Jose State, but an extra eighth inning was required for their 1-0 win over Liberty. They also had to hold off Washington in a 5-4 win, and Duke hung around in the Sooners’ 4-0 victory.
Gasso’s not one to complain about opening the season with five straight victories. But it was far from a perfect weekend.
“We had a lot of nerves,” Gasso said. “I don’t know if it was just newcomers. It almost felt like (it was) throughout the lineup. I don’t know if it was expectations. We talked about it. It was taking the bats away from us. When you’re nervous, your head isn’t set right. You swing at things out of the zone. You are swinging at bad two-strike pitches. I thought nerves definitely were there. The first two games on Thursday, we were not ourselves. We were not. And we were lucky to get out of there with two wins.
“I can create all kinds of storylines for you. But I just think it was the beginning of the season jitters. We’ve been used to playing against ourselves for so long, to see somebody else in a different uniform with different faces ... I don’t know how to explain it.”
Still, there’s things to be optimistic about. The Sooners outscored their opponents by a combined score of 29-5. They also had some standout performances from several newcomers, including transfer catcher Haley Lee, who led the Sooners in batting average (.462), RBIs (5) and runs (5) while finishing second in hits (6).
“I’ve learned this throughout all my years— a very good team can play bad, or not get breaks or not play well, and still find ways to win,” Gasso said. “We’re finding ways to win. and we know we walked out knowing we didn’t do enough. We didn’t hit well.”
The Sooners continue their season at the Getterman Classic on Friday, where they’ll face Longwood, Stephen F. Austin, Army and tournament-host Baylor. The Sooners enter with momentum, but the expectation is to play better than they did last weekend.
“I think (with) the first weekend off of us, they’ll come in more settled,” Gasso said. “We need to work harder. We need to hustle more. We need to do those blue-collar things that we talk about but we’re not doing. In the dugout, we need to be more engaged in what’s going on. We need to see the situation, live the situation with the hitter, live the situation with the base hitters instead of being spectators.
“That’s how we learn. By putting ourselves in those situations and see how it plays out… We talked a lot about that. Just not putting in that disciplined effort to learn more out of what we’re doing.”
Spotlight on Nicole May
Before the season began, Gasso said May was due for her best season on the mound.
If last weekend is any indication, she’s right. May appeared in two games and started one, recording 18 strikeouts while allowing zero runs, five hits and walking five batters in 11.2 innings pitched.
Gasso said May played with poise and control.
“Her goal was just to get us unscathed out of those innings, and she did such a great job of that,” Gasso said. I just thought her poise, demeanor and maturity showed more than ever thus far in her career.”
Bound for the SEC
OU softball, like the rest of the university’s athletic programs, are now set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC on July 1, 2024.
For Gasso, the move will help most with the Sooners’ schedule.
“The schedule has always been difficult for us being in the Big 12,” Gasso said. “It’s always having to go out and find heavy-hitting tournaments and bolstering up our PI. Then we get pretty good and people don’t want to play us. and it’s costing us a lot of money to create a lineup that is seen as a tough schedule.
“Going into the SEC, I can wipe my hands of that. I don’t have to beg. I don’t have to pay. I don’t have to do those things anymore. But I’m excited. The competition there is going to be tough. It’s going to be a grind. It’s day in and day out, all throughout. It is a very, very, very competitive softball conference. I’m going to enjoy the rest of my time in the Big 12, but I’m certainly ready to take that next step.”
