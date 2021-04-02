Friday night was a first for Oklahoma this season.
For the first time, OU didn’t hit a home run.
In the first game of OU’s series against Kansas on Thursday, the Sooners hit five home runs in the 14-0 in a five-inning run-rule, but Friday was a different story.
OU beat Kansas 6-2 with only five hits in the game.
“We had to do things in different ways without question,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “I think it’s very good for us to have a five-hit day and figure out how we’re going to be better tomorrow.”
All five of the Sooners' hits were singles. The typical fire power of OU’s offense was cooled by Kansas’ (17-13, 1-4 Big 12) pitchers.
“It was bad but it was good,” said Jayda Coleman, OU center fielder. “Because we know that we don’t have to hit home runs all the time.”
Coleman had the best night at the plate for the Sooners (27-0, 5-0 Big 12). The freshman was 2-for-2 at the plate and scored twice. She also stole second twice.
Tiare Jennings and Mackenzie Donihoo both recorded two RBI for the Sooners. Jennings hit two sacrifice flies to help plate her teammates, and Donihoo brought in runs off a single and a walk.
“I feel like we weren’t really on tonight and we were still able to manufacture runs,” Coleman said. “I think that’s really important for us because sometimes the long ball doesn’t go in our way.”
Going from five home runs one day to five hits total the next, the Sooners showed their offense has more behind it than just power hitting. Even though OU was struggling to get on base at times, the Sooners were still putting the ball in play. As a team, OU only had one strikeout.
“It wasn’t our best night tonight,” Gasso said. “But when you’re not at your best and you’re still finding ways to beat a pretty good team, there’s something to say for that.”
Juarez finds her comfort zone
Giselle Juarez got off to a rocky start in the circle for OU.
The senior pitcher gave up two hits in the first inning and had a Kansas runner on third before throwing back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning unscathed.
But in the second inning, Juarez gave up a home run to the Jayhawks’ Madison Hirsch on the second pitch of the at-bat. She would only give up one more hit after that.
“I thought Giselle had a slow start and finished strong,” Gasso said.
Juarez led the Sooners through three straight 1-2-3 innings in the field in the fourth, fifth and sixth. She retired the last 11 straight batters she faced. Juarez said she surprised herself by not giving up any walks in the game.
The senior threw nine strikouts and gave up four hits in her six innings of work.
“She’s winning without her best stuff,” Gasso said.
Juarez had surgery on her pitching arm last year and is still working to get back to the level of performance she knows she can bring. Games like this, and finding more consistency even when she’s not throwing her best, are helping her get there.
“Just finding that consistency piece is big for me, and I think being able to do that is just having that comfort of my team has my back,” Juarez said. “I think now I just need to flip a switch and just continue to grind it out for them.”
On deck
OU will look to complete the sweep of Kansas on Sunday. The Sooners and the Jayhawks will meet for the final game of the series at 1 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.
