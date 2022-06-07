It seems unthinkable to imagine Jocelyn Alo anywhere but Oklahoma.
But it almost happened.
The Sooner star was fielding Division I offers at the age of 12, and she initially decided to commit to Oregon. However, when she called former Oregon coach Mike White, something had changed.
“I'm ready to make my life-long decision at 13, and I called Mike White and said that I had wanted to be a Duck, and the offer wasn't on the table anymore,” Alo said Tuesday. “I don't know what happened.”
What had happened was the Ducks were looking for someone to play catcher, but Alo wasn’t playing that position anymore. So White and the Ducks rescinded their offer.
White, now the coach at Texas, called it the “worst day” of his coaching career.
“Everything happens for a reason, and Jocelyn found the place that was best for her,” White said. “Obviously, the rest is history, and she's just been a tremendous ballplayer. She's great for the sport, and I'm sure she's going it have a great career going forward.”
Shortly after her offer was rescinded at Oregon, Alo committed to California. But on her 18th birthday, Alo decommitted from California and landed with coach Patty Gasso and the Sooners.
Wednesday, Alo and White will meet on opposing sides at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Alo leads the Sooners after they starved off elimination against UCLA Monday, while White’s Longhorns managed to take two straight from Oklahoma State in the WCWS semifinals to advance.
In a career full of highlight moments, Alo’s played some of her best softball during this year’s WCWS. It was her second-inning home run that helped extend the Sooners’ early lead over UCLA in Game 2, and her grand slam in the fifth inning that sealed the run-rule victory and a spot in the championship series.
Alo was crucial in the Sooners’ 7-2 victory over Texas in Round 2 of the WCWS back on June 4, recording two hits, two runs and three RBIs. And the redshirt senior will look to build on that this week against the Sooners’ biggest rival and the coach she almost played for in White.
“She's special,” Gasso said. “I like to use the phrase ‘she's made differently’ and [she’s] quite in her own mold. It's been an absolute pleasure to have her wearing the Sooner uniform.”
Hope Trautwein ready for rematch with Texas
With freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl out for much of the postseason, Trautwein has been a huge presence for the Sooners on the mound.
That includes the Sooners’ earlier game against Texas during the WCWS. Trautwein pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits but only surrendering two runs while recording one strikeout. She also pitched 2.2 innings during the teams’ three-game series back in April, recording a strikeout while surrendering two hits and zero runs.
Trautwein will likely see plenty of action during the championship series against Texas.
“I've seen their line-up before this [past] weekend and regular season, and they've also seen me,” Trautwein said. “So [it’s] just being able to give them different looks and trust [OU assistant] coach [Jennifer] Rocha and her pitch-calling. She knows best.”
Trautwein was also crucial in the 15-0 Game 2 victory against UCLA Monday, recording six strikeouts while allowing just two hits in five innings.
Bahl ‘good to go’ for championship series
Gasso was straight to the point when asked about the freshman pitcher’s status for this week.
“Jordy will be good to go,” Gasso said.
Bahl saw her first meaningful action since early May during the Sooners’ Game 1 loss to UCLA. She came in relief of Nicole May in the third inning with the Sooners trailing 5-1 and pitched the next four innings.
She recorded four strikeouts and allowed just two hits, but she surrendered a two-run home run from UCLA’s Maya Brady in the seventh inning that sealed the Bruins’ 7-3 victory.