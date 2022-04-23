On a day when most eyes in Norman were focused on one Sooner legend, fans in attendance at Marita Hynes Field got to watch a different Oklahoma Athletics star.
Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was at the game briefly to throw out the first pitch before going to the football Spring Game for the unveiling of his Heisman Park statue.
But after Mayfield’s rise ball to start the game, it was freshman Jordyn Bahl who gave a dominant performance in the circle for the Sooners, propelling No. 1-ranked OU to a 9-0 win over Iowa State in five innings.
Bahl’s commanding five-inning outing came after she was met with some adversity in game one of the Sooners’ series against the Cyclones on Friday.
Bahl started game one Friday and threw 5.1 innings before being replaced in the circle by Nicole May. She gave up four hits, four runs and two walks in the appearance. It was just her third time giving up more than one earned run this season.
“It was exciting to see her come back from her first game (of the weekend) and maybe not being so sharp, but she was on point,” Gasso said.
Saturday, Bahl was perfect through the first 4.2 innings of the game. She recorded six strikeouts, including all three batters she faced in the third inning. It wasn’t until the Cyclones (21-24, 2-10 Big 12) were on their last out when Bahl issued a walk and then gave up a single.
The one-hitter improved Bahl’s record to 19-1 in the circle, and it was her sixth individual shutout of the season and the 25th shutout overall for the Sooners (42-1, 11-1 Big 12).
“It was excellent,” Gasso said of Bahl’s focus during the game. “Sometimes pitchers get to that last inning and they’re like woah. Maybe they know, maybe they don’t, but most likely they do.
“Focus was right there. She brought the energy for the team. Worked ahead really well. Gave us easy plays on defense.”
In the top of the second inning, Milaysia Ochoa bunted the ball down the first base line. While first baseman Taylon Snow was charging the ball, Bahl cut across the infield, picked it up and tagged Ochoa to get the out.
Gasso has long talked about the kind of player Bahl is, and making the play to get that out was just another example.
“She’s just a competitor,” Gasso said. “Very great instincts. I like to hit ground balls with her in the infield. It’s like having another Grace Lyons, just standing on the mound.”
Bahl’s range has opened up more for the Sooners defensively on the right side of the field.
The Sooners had Bahl’s back at the plate, scoring in every inning.
A single from Jana Johns scored two runs in the first inning. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Kinzie Hansen brough Alyssa Brito home in the second inning. and Taylon Snow’s single plated another run in the third inning.
But it was the fourth inning where the Sooners did the most damage. Jayda Coleman hit a monster double to bring in a run, and Jocelyn Alo followed her with a two-run home run, her 110th career blast. Lynnsie Elam closed out OU’s scoring with a two-run double.
No matter what was happening offensively, Bahl stayed locked in in the circle. As the season goes on, Bahl, who was already a force on the pitching rubber, has continued to mature.
“She’s learning what college softball is about,” Gasso said. “And that’s the difference.”