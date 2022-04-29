No. 1 Oklahoma won game one of its series against Kansas 7-0 on Friday.
The Sooners got on the board almost immediately, as Tiare Jennings hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give OU a lead it would never lose.
OU didn’t score again until the fourth inning when Lynnsie Elam hit an RBI single that plated Grace Lyons. Jennings brought another run in in the fifth when she grounded out to the shortstop and Jayda Coleman scored.
The Sooners finished their day at the plate putting up three runs in the seventh inning. Singles by Lyons and Jana Johns and a fly out by Taylon Snow all scored a runner for OU (43-1, 12-1 Big 12).
Jennings led OU at the plate, finishing the game going 2-for-4 with three RBI. It was her first multi-hit game and first home run since OU’s game against North Texas on April 20th. The two-run blast also marked Jennings’ 19th home run of the year.
In the circle, Jordyn Bahl delivered her seventh shutout performance of the season. The freshman pitched a complete game for the Sooners, giving up two hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts.
Kansas (15-29, 2-11 Big 12) didn’t get a base runner until the fourth inning, when Bahl gave up her only walk of the game. Bahl didn’t allow more than one base runner in an inning. The shutout was OU’s 26th of the season.
OU and Kansas continue their series Saturday, as the Sooners look to clinch the series.