Oklahoma is used to getting high-energy plays from Jordy Bahl on defense, but on Saturday it was her offense that got the Sooners going against Kentucky on Saturday.
The Sooners had runners on first and second in a scoreless game when the right-handed pitcher went to the plate for her 13th appearance of the season. On a 1-2 count with two outs, Bahl hit a ground ball up the middle of the defense for an RBI single.
On the next at-bat, Jayda Coleman hit a three-run homer over the left centerfield wall to give the Sooners an early 4-0 lead. The Sooners finished the second frame with five hits and five runs, with four of those hits coming with two outs on the board.
Bahl hit another RBI single in the third as the Sooners would pull away for a 7-1 win.
Bahl also pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on six hits and no walks. The sophomore also finished the game with four strikeouts.
She was two for three at the plate with two RBI.
The Sooners got their final run of the day on a sacrifice fly ball by Alyssa Brito in the fourth inning. They registered 12 hits with just two extra base hits. Jocelyn Erickson went three for four with an RBI double.
Oklahoma wasted little time putting runs on the board in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Illinois Chicago
Tiare Jennings put the Sooners on the board first with an RBI double that scored Coleman. Haley Lee, Brito and Alynah Torres each singled in the next three at-bats to put the Sooners up 2-0 early.
By the end of the first, the Sooners were already threatening to run-rule by the time they finished a six-hit, six-run first inning.
The Sooners only had two more hits the rest of the way, but took advantage of a pair of Flames errors to score three more runs in a 9-0 run-rule win.
Nicole May pitched the first four innings and only allowed one hit with no earned runs and no walks. The junior struck out nine of the 14 batters she faced before Kierston Deal came in to pitch the final inning.
Six different Sooners registered an RBI against UIC. Jennings went two for two at the plate with two doubles.
The Sooners went 4-0 over the weekend at their home tournament including a pair of dominant wins over No. 17 Kentucky. Oklahoma (17-1) will be back on the road next week at the Bulldog Invitational in Starkville, Miss.
