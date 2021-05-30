OU Softball: World Series times, TV set, Bedlam could come Friday

Though the No. 1 seed at the Women’s College World Series, Oklahoma did not draw a prime time position on on the event’s opening-day slate.
The Sooners, in fact, will open the event, taking the field against James Madison at 11 a.m. Thursday.
If the time doesn’t sit well with Sooner fans, they might find the actual draw more to their liking.
The winner of the OU-JMU game will take on the winner of the Oklahoma State-Georgia game at 6 p.m. Friday, and the winner of that game will be left needing but one more victory to reach the WCWS championship series and will have two opportunities, should two be required, to get it.
The Sooners have played the Cowgirls four times this season, winning three times.
While OU, OSU, JMU and Georgia are on one side of the bracket, the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, UCLA and Alabama, along with Florida State and Arizona, fill the other side of the bracket.
Each side will play down to a single surviving team on Sunday. The two teams left standing begin the best two-of-three championship series at 6:30 p.m. June 7.
Following is the schedule and television the entire WCWS.
Thursday, June 3
1: OU vs. JMU, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
2: Georgia vs. OSU, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
3: Alabama vs. Arizona, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
4: Florida State vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, June 4
5: 1 Winner vs. 2 Winner, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
6: 3 Winner vs. 4 Winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, June 5
7:1 Loser vs. 2 Loser, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
8: 3 Loser vs. 4 Loser, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
9: 7 Winner vs. 6 Loser, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
10: 8 Winner vs. 5 Loser, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 6
11: 5 Winner vs. 9 Winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
12: 6 Winner vs. 10 Winner, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
13: 5 Winner vs. 9 Winner, 6 p.m., if necessary (ESPN2)
14: 6 Winner vs. 10 Winner, 8:30 p.m., if necessary (ESPN2)
Championship series
Monday, June 7
1: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, June 8
2: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 9
3: 6 p.m. (ESPN)