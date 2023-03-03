OU baseball hits pair of homers, secures third straight win — Trailing early in the game, Oklahoma missed a chance to cut into an early deficit in the bottom of the third inning.
Easton Carmichael led off the inning with a walk, but Cal reliever Tyler Stasiowski came in on the next at-bat and forced Kendall Pettis to ground into a double play. John Spikerman got the Sooners going again with a walk and advanced all the way to third on a wild pitch on the next at-bat.
With two outs and a runner on third, Anthony Mackenzie struck out swinging to end the inning.
Cal had a single, a walk and scored on a sacrifice fly ball in the fourth to extend its lead to 3-0. On the Sooners next turn at the plate, Dakota Harris singled and Jackson Nicklaus hit a two-run home run into right field to put the Sooners on the board.
After holding the Bears scoreless in the fifth, John Spikerman hit an RBI single down the left field line to tie the game, 3-3. Harris scored Spikerman on an RBI single and Nicklaus brought him home with another two-run homer.
Nicklaus finished two for five at the plate with four RBI as the Sooners came back to beat Cal, 9-5 in their first game of the Frisco College Baseball Classic.
The Bears scored two more runs on a home run by left fielder Jag Burden to bring themselves back within a single run in the sixth.
The Sooners got the bats going again the bottom of the eighth inning. Roccoo Garza-Gongora singled to lead off the inning, Carmichael reached second on an error and Kendall Pettis reached first on a walk to load up the bases.
Spikerman hit a double into right field to score two more runs. The Sooners scored three runs on two hits in the second inning to secure their third straight win.
The Sooners finished the game with 10 hits, including two doubles and two home runs. Kale Davis, Carer Campbell and Carson Atwood combined to nine hits, five earned runs and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Oklahoma improves to 1-0 at the Frisco College Baseball Classic and will be back in action on Saturday to face Mississippi State at 1 p.m.
OU women’s basketball enters Bedlam with Big 12 title on the line — Texas’ loss to Baylor on Sunday has reopened the door for Oklahoma to capture at least a share of its first Big 12 regular season title since 2009.
The Sooners needed a late basket by Skylar Vann to force overtime with Kansas State on Wednesday and keep their title chances alive. They’ll close out their regular season schedule on Saturday in Bedlam at 2 p.m. in Stillwater.
Oklahoma State enters the game riding a two-game losing streak but battling in a three-way tie for third place in the conference standings. In the first meeting between the two schools, the Sooners needed to overcome a 12-point deficit to pull out a 97-93 win in Norman.
The Sooners have already secured at least one of the top two seeds in the Big 12 conference tournament, but can earn the top seed with a win and a Texas loss to Kansas State on Saturday.
OU men’s basketball hosts No. 22 TCU for home finale — Oklahoma will face its second consecutive ranked opponent when it hosts TCU on Saturday for their final home game.
The Sooners fell to TCU on the road, 79-52, in the first meeting. They’re coming off an 85-69 loss to No. 11 Kansas State on Wednesday.
Milos Uzan is coming off a career-high night of 20 points and fellow freshman Otega Oweh added 18.
The game will tip off at 2 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center.
OU men’s gymnastics prepares for senior night against No. 5 Michigan — It’s been three weeks since the last time Oklahoma was last at McCasland Field House.
That time, the Sooners knocked off then-No. 1 Stanford and No. 11 William & Mary to extend its streak of consecutive home meets without a loss to 59. Oklahoma put up an all-around score of 418.900, it’s highest since 2019.
On Saturday, the top-ranked Sooners will have another top-five matchup against Michigan. The meet, which begins at 5:45 p.m. at McCasland Field House, will serve as the Sooners’ senior night.
Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes, Morgan Seyler, Alan Camillus, Braden Collier, Jack Freeman and Cesar Garcia will all be honored with a ceremony following the meet.
