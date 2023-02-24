Women’s gymnastics
makes history in win over West Virginia
Top-ranked Oklahoma set a school record in Friday’s home win over West Virginia, with a team score of 198.575.
The Sooners finished the day with a pair of perfect 10’s from Katherine LeVasseur (vault) and Jordan Bowers (floor). Oklahoma now has three 10’s on the year.
The Sooners’ final score was the fifth-highest ever in NCAA history and extends the program’s home winning streak to 67.
Oklahoma had nine athletes set individual career highs during the meet.
The Sooners will be back at home next weekend to host No. 2 Floria on Friday at 7:45 p.m.
OU softball starts weekend with pair of wins
Oklahoma opened up the weekend with its sixth run-rule of the season over Cal. State-Fullerton.
The Titans, trailing 1-0, walked the first two batters in the bottom of the second inning to set up a two-RBI single by Rylie Boone. On the Sooners’ next at-bat, Sophia Nugent blasted a two-run homer over the left field wall to extend the Sooners’ lead to five.
Rylie Boone came up big for the Sooners again in the third with a two-run homer to finish the day two for three at the plate with three RBI. Kenzie Hansen put the Sooners in position to finish the game by run-rule with a an RBI-double in the bottom of the fourth.
Alex Storako started in the circle and pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits and no runs with four strikeouts and a walk. Jordy Bahl entered the game in the fifth inning and struck out three of the four batters she faced.
In the second game of the day, Oklahoma found itself in a tough spot in the top of the first inning.
Texas A&M singled on its first three hits to load up the bases before starting pitcher Nicole May struck out the next three batters in order to keep the game scoreless.
The Sooners responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs on four hits and a pair of errors. Jocelyn Erickson gave the Sooners enough runs to win the game by run-rule with a three-run home run in the third.
Oklahoma picked up an 8-0 win over Texas A&M to move to 2-0 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
OU baseball falls to Rider
Oklahoma struck first in the opening game of a weekend series with Rider, but the Broncs responded with a four-hit, three-run fourth inning.
The Sooners were able to tie the game in the fifth with singles form Anthony Mackenzie and Bryce Madron, but RBI-singles in the seventh and eighth innings were enough to hand Oklahoma its fourth loss in the last five games.
Oklahoma out-hit the Broncs, 11-9, but left 14 runners on base.
The Broncs held on for a 6-3 win in the first of three games between the clubs. The game starts at 1 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
