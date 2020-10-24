Oklahoma is at TCU for its fifth game of the 2020 season.
The Sooners (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) and Frogs (1-2, 1-2) kicked off at 11 a.m. today on ABC.
The Sooners currently lead 27-7 in the third quarter.
First quarter
OU freshman Seth McGowan returns from injury last week and makes a 43-yard catch on the Sooners' first drive.
Welcome back, Seth McGowan. pic.twitter.com/jcyMEJN7Y5— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 24, 2020
11:57 — Oklahoma 7, TCU 0
— TJ Pledger wills his way into the end zone. Pledger is coming off a career game against Texas last week and continues to prove his value early against the Horned Frogs.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨T.J. Pledger gets 12 yards and a touchdown on 3rd and 3 to give Oklahoma a quick 7-0 lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/gY8cVD0zRS— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 24, 2020
— TCU's first offensive series ends with a sack on 3rd and 7 at the OU 48. OU's Marcus Stripling sacked Frogs quarterback Max Duggan for a six-yard loss, prompting TCU to punt. OU takes over at its own 17 with 8:43 left in the first.
— The Sooners stall out at the TCU 23 and opt to kick a 40-yard field goal. Gabe Brkic nails it, capping a drive that include this ridiculous move from Spencer Rattler on 2nd and 8 that went for 16 yards and a first down.
5:36 — Oklahoma 10, TCU 0.
— On its second drive, TCU picks up a first down on the first play of the drive but punts three plays later. Sooners can't make much of it, doing the same thing (first down on first play before punting on next set of downs).
Second quarter
— Rattler finds Marvin Mims all alone, and the true freshman does the rest. 50-yard touchdown for the Sooners. Mims has scored at least one touchdown in all but one of OU's first five games of the season.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler ➡️ Marvin Mims and Oklahoma leads 17-0.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/uWTzwKYEwh— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 24, 2020
13:40 — Oklahoma 17, TCU 0.
— Big response from TCU, which gashed the Sooners for an 8-play, 75-yard drive. Sooners nearly come up with a stop, but facing fourth and 2, TCU running back Daimarqua Foster scores on a six-yard run.
9:38 — Oklahoma 17, TCU 7.
— The Sooners avoid big trouble after Max Duggan goes deep to Blair Conwright, who appears to come up with a touchdown but is called incomplete. OU defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey sacks Max Duggan on the next play. The Frogs punt, giving OU the ball at its 20.
Perrion Winfrey shuts it down on 3rd down. 😮 pic.twitter.com/lOVWAATssk— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 24, 2020
— The Sooners close out the first half offensively with a missed 54-yard field goal. Not enough distance on the kick, hitting the crossbar. TCU tries a field goal of its own, but misses.
— OU leads at the half.
Third quarter
— TCU goes three-and-out to start the second half. OU tries to capitalize and threatens to do so, getting down to the TCU 5. OU coach Lincoln Riley elects to go for a short field goal, and Gabe Brkic knocks it down.
7:19 — Oklahoma 20, TCU 7.
— Spencer Rattler and Marvin Mims connect for a 61-yard touchdown. The pass was OU's longest play from scrimmage of the season.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler 💣➡️ Mims for their second TD connection of the day.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/6B5UmZtXJX— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 24, 2020
1:57 — Oklahoma 27, TCU 7.
Check back for updates from Fort Worth, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.