A University of Oklahoma grad has just landed her first starring role at a small Midtown New York City theater a block from Broadway.
Andie Fuentes, an up-and-coming actor, will star in “Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares,” which will run at The Tank theater from Sept. 8 to Oct. 1.
The show follows a Salvadoran-American girl, Maya, who uses fantasy as a coping mechanism as she addresses family trauma in Phoenix, Arizona.
In an interview with The Transcript, Fuentes said she relates to the character as a person who has had to navigate her own identity.
Fuentes was born in the U.S. to Mexican parents, and when she was 5 years old, they moved to Mexico so she could better know her family. There, she learned Spanish and learned about her heritage.
Shen she turned 12, her mother moved her back to the U.S.
“My parents wanted [my sister and I] to have an American education, so we moved to San Antonio, Texas, and that’s where I got involved with theater,” Fuentes said.
She attended Ronald Reagan High School, and she said most of the theater students trickled into the OU Fine Arts program, which is why she chose to attend school in Norman.
She said it was difficult to be a fine arts major during the time of the pandemic, yet she persevered and graduated.
“I went to OU and went through the pandemic. I went through a lot of things. It gave me all the connections and tools and resources I needed to get to where I am now,” she said.
After graduation, she found herself broke and unable to move along in her career, so she got a job at the Library Bar and Grill as a server.
“I also did a lot of work in an Oklahoma company called Oklahoma Shakespeare. They became my home base, and I performed my dream role as Ophelia in ‘Hamlet,’” she said. “That really gave me the confidence to move to New York. I could have stayed there forever, but they pushed me to go out and continue to explore my craft.”
In October, she moved to New York with no professional prospects.
She hired an agent and connected with friends in the OU Fine Arts department who are going through the same kinds of experiences.
She also learned to navigate the acting scene in New York.
“I’m just always on my phone looking up auditions,” she said. “I just want to do as much art as I can and take advantage of the fact that I’m here.”
One day she found out about “Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares,” so she auditioned.
“I went in, and I honestly did not feel very good about my work, but I was very blessed that they trusted me,” said Fuentes. “That’s how I ended up here and I’m very excited about it.”
The Tank is a nonprofit off-off Broadway theater for up-and-coming artists who want to get into the theater scene on Broadway. It leases the theater free for theater productions, and ticket prices start at $25.
“A lot of people apply, and they make their money off donations,” she said. “It’s a really cool way to give people access to this kind of art.”
While at OU, she performed in “Tiny Beautiful Things,” “Lucy and the Conquest,” “Blood Wedding,” and “Stop Kiss.”
She said she looks forward to “Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares,” more than anything else she has done.
“It’s very hard to grow up and not feel connected to your homeland,” Fuentes said. “Maya has never been to Salvador. She doesn’t speak Spanish. She doesn’t understand the stories her mother tells growing up in the homeland.”
“For me, I remember when I moved to Mexico, and I was still learning Spanish, and I was still trying to adjust. It was very alienating to not feel Mexican enough when to me, my culture and identity is everything.”
She said in Mexico, she didn’t feel Mexican enough, but in the U.S., she wasn’t American enough. When she started in theater, she faced her own kind of discrimination.
“I used o get told I had a thick Mexican accent when I was speaking English, so I went to do Mexican plays. There, I was told I had a strong American accent,” said Fuentes. “You could never win. You just need to learn to stay true to your heart and know that you’re enough.”
