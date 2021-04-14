A full season of drama, dance, opera and musical theater is taking shape at the University of Oklahoma’s University Theatre. The theater season offers a lineup full of love, new beginnings, dance and a bit of fantasy.
“We at University Theare are thrilled to announce the coming season of drama, opera, musical theater and dance for 2021-2022,” said Mary Margaret Holt, University Theatre producer. “University Theatre has the distinction of being one of only a handful of university production programs to offer in-person performances according to appropriate protocols during the past year. As a result of our success in that endeavor, we look forward to the 2021-2022 season with high hopes, optimism and renewed enthusiasm in sharing the performing arts with our devoted friends and patrons.
"Our promise to you is that you may expect the exceptional quality that characterizes University Theatre. We continue to work with OU officials, OU Health and the CDC to develop new guidelines for the coming season and look forward to sharing these as information becomes available regarding appropriate precautions. ... We also look forward to offering our live steaming and video-on-demand options in a season that is waiting in the wings.”
University Theatre’s lineup follows. All productions take place on the OU Norman campus. Information as to season tickets, seating and other protocols will be posted as soon as available.
• Mad Forest: A dramatic play by Caryl Churchill that details an account of life before, during and after the Romanian Revolution; Sept. 17-26
• She Loves Me: A romantic musical comedy based on a book by Joe Masteroff with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick; Oct. 15- 24
• Bach’s Coffee Cantata by J. S. Bach and La Serva Padrona by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Two one-act operas offering comedic entertainment; Nov. 11-14
• Contemporary Dance Oklahoma: Modern dance works with guest choreography by Gus Solomons Jr. and Guggenheim Fellow Tommie-Waheed Evans; Dec. 3-11
• Young Choreographers’ Showcase: A perennial favorite featuring choreography by School of Dance students with lighting design by Helmerich School of Drama students; Jan. 27-30
* The Scarlet Letter: A new opera composed by Lori Laitman, based on the Nathaniel Hawthorne’s cautionary tale of puritanical patriarchy; Feb. 17-20
• A Midsummer Night’s Dream: William Shakespeare’s comic fantasy of four lovers who find themselves bewitched by fairies is a reckoning with love, jealousy and marriage; March 4-13
• Pippin: Tony Award-winning work is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary in Stephen Schwartz's musical masterpiece, based on a book by Roger O. Hirson with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz; April 8-16, 2022
• Oklahoma Festival Ballet: Ballet choreography by Boyko Dossev and guest choreographer Robyn Mineko Williams. "The Sleeping Beauty, Act II" will be featured; April 29- May 7, 2022
Detailed information will be posted at theatre.ou.edu and on social media once it has been released.
