Portland’s Emma Shearer rose up and knocked down a mid-range jumper to cut Oklahoma’s lead to five with 7:08 left in the third quarter.
The fifth-seeded Sooners weren’t able to get any separation against a pesky 12th-seeded Pilots team coming off a West Coast conference tournament title. To that point, their largest lead of the game was 10, but every time the Sooners pulled away, Portland was able to bring the score back to one or two possessions.
With the Sooners needing a shift in momentum, Nevaeh Tot got the ball in the hands of sharpshooting teammate Taylor Robertson. The shot fell, pushing the Sooners lead back to eight points, and gave the team a much-needed boost.
On the other end of the court, Skylar Vann blocked a shot attempt by Alex Fowler. Over the final 7:08 of the third quarter, the Sooners would go on a 20-9 run to take a comfortable 63-47 lead going into the final period.
The Sooners were able build on that lead and hold on for a 85-63 win and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
“The way we came out with that energy and intensity,” Baranczyk said about the third quarter. “I felt like we are doing some great things already. When we do that and you take everything else out, we’re a really good basketball team.”
Portland forward Lucy Cochrane was making it difficult for the Sooners to find good looks at the rim in the first half. Cochrane blocked six shots on the night, while Fowler added four offensive rebounds to finish the night with seven boards.
The Sooners shot 41% from the field and were 8-22 from behind the arc. Robertson was three for three from deep to finish with 14 points and Aubrey Joens added two more to also finish with 14 points.
“I think we were just being us,” Robertson said. “We finally got it going offensively and we were able to put some stops together and I think we just kept sharing the ball and kept competing and that’s what led to the big run.”
Despite the team’s slow shooting night, the Sooners crashed the offensive boards for 21 offensive rebounds and out-rebounded the Pilots 49-30.
Liz Scott finished with a game-high 12 rebounds including seven on the offensive glass. Five different Sooners ended up scoring in double figures including a double-double from Vann with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The win gives Oklahoma 13 consecutive wins in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Baranczyk became the first coach in program history (men’s or women’s) to advance to the second round of the tournament in each of their first two seasons with the school.
The Sooners will be playing for their first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2013 on Monday. They’ll play the winner of the late Saturday night game between No. 4-seed UCLA and No. 13-seed Sacramento State.
