Entering the final event, Oklahoma found itself in a rare position.
The top-ranked Sooners weren't in the lead, trailing No. 11 Alabama by .025. To win its fifth straight metroplex challenge, the Sooners needed a stellar outing on floor.
They got just what they needed, scoring a season-high 49.675 on floor and edging out the Crimson Tide for the win Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Sooners posted a team score of 198.125, defeating Alabama (198.000), No. 16 Arkansas (197.125) and No. 24 Stanford (196.725).
“Alabama had an amazing meet and we had to fight with everything in us on floor,” OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. “I loved to see that heart.”
The lead went back and forth between Alabama and the Sooners. The Crimson Tide took an early lead after the first event, with the Sooners posting a 49.375 on vault.
The Sooners took back the lead on the second event after tying their season high on bars (49.675). The Sooners received five individual scores of 9.9 or better.
It also ties the Sooners' sixth-best score in program history on the event.
Alabama regained the lead after the third event, with the Sooners scoring a 49.400 on beam.
Individually, the Sooners came away with the top score on all four events. They were led by Jordan Bowers, who scored a career-best 39.750 to win her third all-around title this year.
The Sooners will be back in action next Sunday at Texas Women's University. The meet begins at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.