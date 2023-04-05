Oklahoma wrestling head coach Lou Rosselli has resigned according to a press release from the university on Wednesday.
Rosselli has led the Sooners for the past seven seasons, with his teams posting a 56-49 overall dual record. During that time, the Sooners have amassed 48 NCAA qualifiers, four All-Americans and a Big 12 title in 2020-21, the program’s first since 2002.
Rosselli came to Oklahoma in 2016 after serving as an assistant coach at Ohio State for 10 seasons.
“Today I’m stepping down as the head wrestling coach here at OU,” Rosselli said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity I had from Joe C. to lead this program. While I had hoped to have accomplished more, I’m optimistic about the future of Oklahoma wrestling. I’m thankful to my current and former student-athletes, our coaching staff, and our fans for their support throughout the years.”
The Sooners’ best finish under Rosselli came in 2020-21, when the team finished 24th at the NCAA Championships. Last season they had a 9-8 record in duals and finished fourth at the Big 12 Championships.
Oklahoma sent eight wrestlers to the NCAA Championships last season, which ranked 10th in the country. Five of those wrestlers advanced to the second day, but none made it past the third round of consolations.
“Lou has invested a great deal into our wrestling program these past seven years, and we’re so grateful for the impact he’s made on our student-athletes,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said in the statement. “We sincerely appreciate his service to the university and wish him all the best. As we move forward, we will continue to position our wrestling program to compete at the highest level.”
