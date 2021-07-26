Editor’s note: The University of Oklahoma is the only local educational entity included in this edition; Norman Public Schools did not respond to multiple requests to be part of this edition. The full, longer version of this story is available online at normantranscript.com.
The OU of the future is never far from administrators’ minds.
Ten years from now, a university that’s seen more heavily publicized and serious turmoil than most — from multiple public racist incidents in the last six years to a former president cut off after accusations of sexual misconduct — could look like a different space entirely if leaders can execute their vision.
Last year, university leadership finalized the University of Oklahoma’s first strategic plan, a guide for the future. The plan isn’t a cure-all to the university’s issues by any means, but it does envision a different future for OU that administrators are trying to make a reality.
Despite the pandemic, the plan didn’t sit untouched for long — administrators this summer have started movement on strategic plan initiatives. The basic tenets of the plan should carry OU through the next seven years in its current form and establish values that guide the university for far longer, President Joe Harroz said.
“What I came to discern is that there are parts [of the plan] that simply don’t change, and that is ‘We change lives,’” Harroz said. “That’s the essence of us, and that shouldn’t change.”
FinancesAfter OU spent several years floundering in debt and deficit, Harroz and OU’s Board of Regents announced at the board’s June meeting that the university is finally in a good place financially, having shaved off millions in expenses in the last few years and committed to a more rigorous, long-term budgeting process.
Staying in that good place won’t be easy.
“It’s discipline,” Harroz said. “The commitment to changing lives has to be so deep that you never let it get on fragile financial footing, and you’re not doing a one-year budget — you’re always looking ahead. and then you’re following really sound principles, and you’re never acting in a way that will be placating, but one that’s really honest.”
Within the vision for OU’s financial success is the university’s plan to make OU “affordable and accessible” to the students of the present and the future.
The goal of affordability isn’t just an altruistic aspiration — it’s business. Kevin Carey, vice president for education policy and knowledge management at think tank New America, explained to Vox last month that while college degrees are increasingly necessary to enter large portions of the workforce, if colleges decide to remain unattainable and overly expensive, they’re the ones that will suffer.
“If people are no longer willing to pay money to certain kinds of colleges, then those colleges will decline and fail,” Carey told Vox. “But it’s not that they won’t go anywhere — it’s just that they just won’t go to those places.”
Affordability is made harder in a state that has not prioritized higher education over the last decade.
The Oklahoma Policy Institute reports that from 2008 to 2019, Oklahoma cut higher education allocations by 35.3% per student, becoming one of only six states that cut funding more than 30% during those years.
Tuition at the state’s four year universities grew 31.8% in those 11 years compared to 35% nationally, the policy institute reported in 2019. The tuition hikes disproportionately affected Oklahoma’s students of color, according to the institute.
For years, OU had regular annual tuition increases. The price hikes paused in 2018, then suddenly resumed on a smaller scale this summer.
Harroz made clear in June that for OU to not only stay in a good place financially, but move forward with strategic plan goals, administrators would ask students and families to sacrifice. This year, that sacrifice comes to the tune of a 2.75% tuition and fee increase.
While administrators heard student concerns and objections to the increase last month, Harroz said he believes going without an increase this year would throw off “the balance” of affordability vs. achievement and progression for the university.
“I think it’s a way of balancing it, which was to say, let’s go three years without [a tuition and fee increase], we’ll have one that’s less than inflation, but realize that we have to be mindful of achieving and balancing both excellence and affordability,” Harroz said.
Serving studentsAs OU prepares to welcome another freshman class in less than a month, administrators are anticipating that both classes and student diversity will keep growing.
“If you look at the class that we’re bringing in this year, it’s one of the most diverse classes that we’ve had, and I believe it’s the second-largest enrollment of first-time-in-college students and transfer students coming to the university,” said Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, OU’s vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and chief diversity officer.
A frequently-emphasized piece of OU’s future is belonging — OU wants students to feel that they can truly thrive and find success at the university, administrators said. Hyppolite said creating that space begins with examining and setting a campus climate.
“To create that sense of belonging, we have to make sure that the environment is prepared for students when they arrive,” Hyppolite said. “We will be involved in new faculty orientation, Camp Crimson, the new student orientation that is happening … it’s one thing to recruit students to come to our campus — it’s another thing to be able to keep them engaged and for them to be able to progress on to graduation and a career.”
That belonging will have to stretch across a diverse community. OU wants to up its international student population by 50% over the next seven years; the university will also invest in online learning, growing the number of students who join the community from afar.
OU also plans to keep growing in general — in-person freshmen classes should grow by at least 3% each year for the next seven years, the plan says.
As the student body grows and diversifies over coming years, OU has to be intentional about ensuring that faculty and staff keep up, Hyppolite said.
Building researchOne of OU’s most oft-emphasized strategic goals will also be one of its most costly: Becoming a top-tier public research university.
Over the next seven years, the university plans to hire 150 new faculty members in areas important to its strategic plan — engineering, humanities, social sciences and more — and form at least five Research Centers of Excellence to delve into “significant and real-world issues.”
“Strategically, we’re aligning ourselves with areas that are important to Oklahoma, and areas that are important to global and national challenges … we’re making decisions and prioritizing decisions … along those verticals,” said Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, OU’s vice president for Research and Partnerships.
The plan lists some important research areas as aerospace and defense, energy and environmental sustainability, health care future and flourishing societies.
Díaz de la Rubia said becoming top-tier is “a journey,” not a destination for OU.
“The positive news here is that we have been growing our research enterprise tremendously over the last two or three years, and we’ve been doing that with the faculty that we have,” Díaz de la Rubia said. “...When challenged with growing research, they responded.”
OU aims to join the nation’s foremost research universities — Harvard, Stanford, Duke, Johns Hopkins among them — in meeting benchmarks from the Association of American Universities, which sets the standard for top research universities.
“My vision is that in the lifespan of the current strategic plan, which is five to seven years, we will move up significantly in research ranking, overall research activity and expenditures, to where we will be at or very near that top tier that we aspire to,” Díaz de la Rubia said.
On examination, most of the strategic plan goals are interwoven — bulking up research and opportunities draws more top-tier faculty, who in turn can do more strong research, which gives OU more achievements to publicize, which draws more students and faculty, etc.
“Certainly when we start doing our strategic hires for faculty, we will have world-class faculty here, their research alone will (make) other people from around the country want to come here to be part of that research activity and that research program,” said André-Denis Wright, OU’s provost and senior vice president. “...I see this as a place that is going to flourish even more so than now with the plans that are in place and the research verticals that we have to attract the best researchers, not just in the region or in the country, but in the world.”