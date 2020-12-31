Editor’s note: This article is the second in a two-part series on Transcript reporters’ favorite stories of 2020.
With only one day remaining before we celebrate the new year, The Transcript’s reporters are taking a final look at some of their favorite stories of 2020. In this case, a reporter’s “favorite” story may represent a topic that was particularly impactful or significant to Norman or the state.
Today we’re highlighting three stories from Jesse Crittenden, who covers the Moore area and other general news stories, and Jeff Elkins, who covers stories related to our business and living sections.
Jesse Crittenden
First racial injustice protest of 2020 in Norman:
The killing of George Floyd earlier this year sparked “Black Lives Matter” protests across the country, and protests in Norman eventually followed.
Norman’s first racial injustice rally of 2020 was held at Andrews Park on June 1.
Hundreds attended and speakers included Mayor Breea Clark, Norman police chief Kevin Foster and NBA point guard Trae Young, a former Norman resident. The two-hour rally saw residents demand justice for the killings of innocent Black people and for more accountability among police departments across the country.
This rally was significant for me to cover because it represented an important moment in the history of our city and the country. At a time when political and partisan tensions have broken down communication, this felt like a rare moment when residents on both sides of the political spectrum came together to fight for a common cause.
Moore High School students lauded for heroic acts:
On Feb. 3, seven Moore High School students were struck by a drunk driver near the school, killing three.
Covering this tragedy and the weeks that followed were some of the hardest days of my professional career. It was heartbreaking to see the trauma that the students, their families and the community experienced as they tried to process a senseless event that took the lives of three bright students.
However, I learned of several heroic moments that students performed in the moments before, during and after the tragedy. Several students called 911 and administered first aid. Shiloh Hutchinson, one of the students who was injured, risked her life to push two students out of the path of the vehicle, potentially saving their lives. Two other students followed the driver and took his keys to ensure he couldn’t leave the scene of the accident.
Learning these stories and many others gave me an overwhelming sense of pride and respect for the heroic acts of these young people. I will never forget the courage and bravery they showed that day.
Local couple brings iconic holiday truck to life:
For the Christmas season, a local husband and wife decorated their 1949 red Ford truck to replicate the iconic truck that has been featured on Christmas decorations for the past several years.
They parked the vehicle in their front yard, and decorated it with Christmas lights and a Christmas tree in the bed of the truck in an effort to spread Christmas cheer.
2020 has been one of the most difficult years in recent memory, and it has been characterized by overwhelming loss, pain and struggle. However, it was nice for me to end the year writing about local residents looking to leave a difficult year on a positive note.
Jeff Elkins
Upcoming FDA regulation puts pressure on vape industry:
One benefit of writing business stories is that I get to learn a little about local industries. While writing this story, I gained insight into the pressures vape businesses face from the government and from large corporations.
Someone who shared this story on social media said the regulation would have a large impact on the industry, and few outlets are reporting on it. The story was shared by people throughout the U.S., and it was one of the moments in 2020 I was proud to represent a small paper in Oklahoma.
Tiger King Park still operating in Wynnewood despite tax lien, investigation:
This was my first story that challenged me from both a social and a journalistic standpoint. Pulling up to the side of the road near the park in Wynnewood, I had no idea what to expect or where to start.
While I was unable to talk to Joseph Maldonado-Passage — famously known as Joe Exotic — or the park’s last operator, Jeff Lowe, it was interesting talking to people who had traveled from all over the country to see the park that had become a cultural phenomenon due to the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.”
Despite the worldwide attention the park received, life for residents in Wynnewood and all of Garvin County hadn’t changed much.
Some local businesses struggling to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic:
To me, this story shines a light on the difficulty of managing both an economic and a health crisis. Due to worldwide shutdowns, supply chains were disrupted. As online commerce boomed, local shops struggled and some had to close their doors.
Shops with services requiring close contact with others are among the most impacted, and are still struggling to make ends meet eight months later.
I chose this story for my top three because it was my first business story and it reminded me, and hopefully the readers, how important it is to support small businesses.
