A local man whose petition could force local candidates to divulge their political party affiliation submitted the necessary signatures to the city clerk Wednesday afternoon.
Stephen Teel filed his petition on July 10. He submitted 3,800 of the required 3,300 signatures, Teel told The Transcript.
The city charter requires signatures from 25% of the number of residents who voted in the last city-wide election, city spokeswoman Annalyse Meyer said. The last general election was the 2019 mayoral race which will require around 3,200 signatures, she said.
If voters approve the measure, it would amend the city charter to require city council candidates to denote party affiliation on campaign signs, advertisements, and on the ballot.
“It wouldn't be a partisan council,” Teel said. “There wouldn't be a (party) primary election.”
City Clerk Brenda Hall was not available Wednesday to comment on an estimated special election date.
The petition was filed the same day as those filed by Unite Norman, a 501c4 organization which has circulated petitions to recall the mayor and city council members from wards 1,3,5,7.
While Unite Norman allowed Teel's petition at its signature locations, Unite Norman co-chair Russell Smith said it was not affiliated with his organization.
“This petition is not part of Unite Norman,” Smith said in a prepared statement. “There are supporters of Unite Norman who are for it, and supporters who are against it, and likely others who do not have an opinion on it. Our sole focus is to bring together a council focused on local issues, regardless of party registration.”
Teel said before he added his petitions to Unite Norman stations, signers were confused as to which petitions they had signed.
“People were thinking they'd signed one petition and not the other. I told them (Unite Norman) if we're going to do this, it makes sense to put them together,” he said.
Teel said he paid close attention to city politics five years ago, but turned his attention to state and national politics until the issue of whether the council could designate Norman as a sanctuary city came up this spring. The matter was a recommendation to the city council in February from the Inclusive Subcommittee, and was met with heated resistance from residents who demanded the city disregard the matter.
Teel said it was an example of why it is important to know what elected officials believe.
“Left or right, you should know who those people are,” Teel said. “We used to have probably six conservatives and two or three people on the left which was a good mix. Then it flipped and I would say we have far left people sitting on the city council. The reason I hadn't voted was the same reason I don't vote for (non-partisan) judges. I go in (and) I don't know who these people are.”
Mayor Breea Clark said there was nothing partisan about city council business.
“I think it's unnecessary,” she told The Transcript. “As I was told by a former mayor, 'Partisan politics doesn't fill potholes.' You don't have to have a 'D' or 'R' behind your name to care about clean water, safe roads and sidewalks, public transportation, etc.
“Recent conversations in City Hall about what some deem partisan issues like sanctuary cities and abortion have been initiated by residents, not council members. Besides, a city council's political affiliation isn't hard to find out if people really want to know. Personally, I do not see a benefit to inserting the drama and divisiveness of partisan politics into municipal government, but it looks like this will be up to Norman residents to decide.”
While the petition would not technically create a partisan race, it coincides with a suggestion to the Charter Review Commission to designate city council seats as partisan. However, former councilman and Charter Review Commission Chairman “Midway” Bob Thompson said the commission has not formally submitted its recommendation to the council.
“We decidedly recommend against making our local offices a matter of partisan politics,” Thompson said. “The issues that confront city council are not partisan issues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.