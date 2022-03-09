Norman Animal Welfare Pet of the Week: Pete
Pete is our pet of the week!
This handsome 2-year-old Labrador Retriever mix is ready for his furever home. Pete is black and white and weighs 65 pounds.
This happy boy is neutered and available for adoption at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter; his pet ID is 21868. Contact the shelter at 405-292-9736 or animal.welfare@normanok.gov to set up an appointment to meet Pete. The shelter is located at 3428 Jenkins Ave. in Norman.
Second Chance Pet of the Week: Sanfratellano
Sanfratellano loves fast cars, McDonalds and wants a family of her own! The other day, she got to go out for an adventure and had a blast. This girl is 60 pounds of pure fun. Even with her hard past, she is still optimistic about life and ready to make the most of every day.
She is doing great on her leash training and knows a couple basic commands. She is really good about going potty outside and is good in her kennel. She is great with other dogs, but would prefer a house without cats. Sanfratellano absolutely loves to be around children too, and would make a great nanny dog.
All of our adoptable pets at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting our adoption floor.
Already have a dog? Bring 'em by for a meet and great with our adoption candidates. Our trained matchmakers love playdates and it's a great way to make sure everyone gets along at home too. Stop by our facility from 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday to meet any of our adoptable friends. Our address is 4500 24th Ave. NW, Norman, OK 73069.
