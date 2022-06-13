Norman Animal Welfare Pet of the Week: Lady
Lady is the pet of the week.
She’s a tan and white lab/shepherd mix, and a spayed female. Lady is 2 years old and weighs 91 lbs.
She is available for adoption at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave., pet ID 22885. Contact the shelter at 405-292-9736 or animal.welfare@normanok.gov to set up an appointment.
Second Chance Pet of the Week: Buc-ee’s
People need to stop dumping good dogs and be responsible. 8-month-old Buc-ee’s is a fantastic boy that almost lost his life hanging out in the wrong pasture. Luckily, a kind Animal Welfare representative got him help for his second chance. Thank you Lisa for advocating for this amazing companion animal and fostering.
Buc-ee’s is now on our adoption floor and ready to go. While in foster care, Buc-ee’s let us know that he was incredibly dog friendly (he regularly played with a pack of five dogs), great with strangers and loves kids. He did fantastic with an 11-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl and allowed lots of touching, petting and hugs. Buc-ee’s is not a good candidate for a farm home (he loves to be goofy and chase livestock and cats in fun) but is passive and calm enough for apartment life (especially with his medium size). Great on leash, rides nicely in the car, crate trained and housebroken, Buc-ee’s also knows sit and come here.
All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age-appropriate vaccines and are current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative, and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting the adoption floor. Already have a dog? Bring ‘em by for a meet and great. Our trained matchmakers love playdates, and it’s a great way to make sure everyone gets along at home. Stop by from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday to welcome any adoptable friends to your team. Our address is 4500 24th Ave. NW, Norman, OK 73069.
— Submitted Content