The Pioneer Library System welcomes central Oklahoma job seekers to interact with a variety of community employers during its Virtual Job Fair, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The Virtual Job Fair will be accessible via Zoom, and those interested in participating will need to sign up in advance through the library website. The link is http://pioneer.libnet.info/event/4595080.
The event will feature employers from across the area who will be able to interact virtually with people seeking employment. It’s the same concept as multiple past job fairs the library has presented with community partners, but in this time of the coronavirus pandemic being presented with virtual meetings for safety of all participants.
Also, virtual meetings for resume and cover letter assistance will be available by appointment through Tuesday, Oct. 6. Email businessservices@pioneerlibrarysystem.org to make an appointment at any of the library system’s 12 branches.
The list of participating employers may change up to the date of the Job Fair. For the most current list, go online to http://pioneer.libnet.info/event/4595080.
