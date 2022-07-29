Growing up, I loved picnics with my mom and dad. My parents were practical people, so a picnic at its simplest was cold fried chicken, bread and butter sandwiches, coleslaw and pork and beans with lemonade to wash it all down. Fancier picnic fare included deviled eggs, pickles, pickled okra, pickled beets and maybe a summer salad.
If these downhome foods make you yearn for a family picnic, check out the Norman Farm Market at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., for everything you’ll need. Here are a few vendors you might want to find during your search for great locally grown and Oklahoma food products.
WH Yardbirds are at the Saturday Norman Farm Market with their quality, free-range, pastured chicken just right for making tasty fried chicken. This tender meat grills well also for a healthier choice. WH Yardbirds is a family business in Washington, Oklahoma and is now on the third generation raising chicken.
DJ Horton Farms/Hoots Agri-Mart carries many products but their pickles and pickled okra are perfect for your picnic. and if chicken doesn’t do it for you, this family business also carries ground beef, taco seasoning and more.
Old Salt has a variety of produce for sale at the Norman Farm Market, but they are also one of the vendors selling free range eggs perfect to make those deviled eggs you’ve been craving. This husband and wife team also offer some unusual Asian veggies sure to become favorites.
Harmony Farms Grow (HFG) of Blanchard has a variety of produce and melons perfect for making summer salads.
If you’re looking for a tasty dessert or bread, Signature Bakery has got it covered. Either their bread or croissants make a perfect pairing with your picnic meats.
Sippin’ Citrus will give you a whole new take on lemonade and other citrusy, cool summer drinks. You might want to bring your own container if you want enough for a full family picnic rather than just a serving or two.
For a more adult beverage try one of our newest vendors, Water’s Edge Winery of Moore. Only at our Saturday market, you can buy their custom wines from global grapes fermented, bottled and corked in Oklahoma. They have the wine to pair with Oklahoma raised meats, cheeses and vegetables.
These are just a handful of the many local vendors you’ll find on Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Norman Farm Market. While the Saturday morning market has a wider range of products for sale (you may even find fresh cut flowers for a romantic picnic setting), the Tuesday evening market is less crowded and should still meet all your picnic needs.
This is the Norman Farm Market’s first year at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) since the move from the county fairgrounds and turnout has been spectacular. With more vendors than ever, the market now offers a wide range of local products. All of the old vendors are back with the exception of a couple who left the farm business altogether.
Come out, support local farmers and get your fresh at the Norman Farm Market.
