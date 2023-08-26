Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma: An impressive spring has meant a lot of optimism for the Sooners’ second-year quarterback. But, even with the optimism, Gabriel faces an uphill climb unlike many of his cohorts. He’s under a lot of pressure to improve on one of OU’s toughest seasons in recent memory, And and he’s going to do it with a mostly unfamiliar group of skill players. Gabriel passed for 3,163 yards last season with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, but the bulk of those receiving yards went to guys who are no longer with the program. As confident as Gabriel is, he’s likely aware that stumbling early could have Sooner fans calling for five-star prospect Jackson Arnold to replace him.
Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas: Ford, the heart of the Longhorns’ defense in 2022, was picked by the league’s media as the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Those are earned expectations, too. Ford is looking to build on an All-American campaign from a year ago, in which he dominated opposing offenses en route to a career-high 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions.
Treshaun Ward, RB, Kansas State: Ward transferred to K-State after a redshirt junior season in which he ran the ball at 6.6 yards per clip at Florida State. He was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, and he is now tasked to fill the void left by Deuce Vaughn.
Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State: It’s no coincidence that Oliver has been on just about every defensive award’s preseason watch list. The 2021 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year was dominant as a sophomore, showing out to the tune of 28 tackles, a team-best five sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and 7.5 tackles for loss as the Cowboys’ defensive end. Now, transitioning to linebacker in a new scheme, Oliver’s versatility is expected to help lead OSU’s defense.
Jalon Daniels, Kansas, QB: The junior became the first Kansas player to be named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Daniels started the 2022 season leading the Jayhawks to their first 5-0 start and finished it with 565 total yards and six touchdowns in the Liberty Bowl.
Josh Newton, CB, TCU: Two of the past three JIm Thorpe Award winners have been Horned Frogs in Tre'von Moehrig and Tre'Vius Hodges -Tomlinson, and each have been drafted to the NFL. Newton was selected to the award's watch list this season as a First-Team All-Big 12 member.
