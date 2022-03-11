YUKON — Community Christian is playing basketball it doesn’t believe it can lose. On top of that, the Royals' big man in the middle is playing like he’ll never get this chance again.
Both are true.
Friday night at Yukon High School, those forces added up to a 66-59 Class 3A state tournament semifinal victory over Oklahoma Christian School.
Way back on Dec. 16, on CCS’ court, the same two teams went to overtime, the Saints prevailing by a point.
Somehow, by the time the coaches put together their last poll of the regular season, OCS (23-6) found itself No. 1 and CCS (22-8) 13th.
Still, playing for the right to play for a state title, it was the Royals who played like favorites and the Saints who couldn’t catch them.
“It’s hard to explain right now, because we were so bad a couple of weeks ago, even in the first couple of games at regionals,” CCS coach Tim Price said. “Then, somehow, we found a way to turn it around. I’m telling you, right now — you see this in the NCAA Tournament sometimes when teams get on a run — those guys in that locker room right now don’t believe anybody can beat them.”
In the end, the Royals won because, after taking a 45-36 edge at the end of the third quarter, they smelled it and played their best ball in the fourth after an 8-3 Saints run to begin the frame momentarily made it a four-point game.
Over the next four minutes, CCS made every one of OCS’ attempts difficult, while converting at the other end. Noah Robinson made a 2, Cade Bond converted a natural three-point play and Bai Jobe, the big man in the middle, added a 2 and the lead was 11.
Then came the free throws.
By the time the score reached 64-50 with a couple minutes remaining, the eventual winner was clear.
In the final quarter, CCS made 12 of 16 from free throws, including 6 of 6 from Collin Bond.
How the Royals got to play with that lead in the first place had everything to do with Jobe and Cade Bond.
Cade Bond finished with 20 points, 13 after the half, and four rebounds. It was his three free throws with 3:49 left in the third quarter that put the Royals up for good.
Jobe, meanwhile, was an unmatched physical force, finishing with 23 points on 8 of 11 shooting and 14 rebounds, giving him 40 and 30 thus far in the state tourney. His three assists were a team-high, too.
Jobe also frustrated the bigger and taller Luke Gray, OCS’ 6-foot-7, 230-pound sophomore center.
Gray proved he was talented, finishing with 15 points, including a couple 3-pointers. Also, he grabbed just three rebounds and fouled out with 3:22 remaining.
Pulled away from celebrating with Royal fans for a quick postgame moment, Jobe, a junior and maybe the most sought after football prospect in his class in the state, made a little news that may underline his motivation.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since I first came here and I just have to go get it,” he said. “It’s my last year of playing basketball, so I’ve just got to go get it.”
Cade Bond was right there with his coach.
“We knew we could win this game,” he said. “We knew we were the underdog, but we believe and we just had to make everyone else believe.”
They did.
Returning to State Fair Arena, aka “The Big House,” the Royals meet Millwood at 1:15 p.m. today for a state championship.